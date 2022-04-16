PwC Hosting In-House Agency Experts Conference in NYC
Leaders from Deloitte, Indeed, Norwegian Cruise Line and PwC to present.
New York, NY, April 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Corporate advertisers and creators are heading to PwC’s office on Madison Avenue for the In-House Agency Experts & Aces conference on Thursday, April 28.
The In-House Agency Forum (IHAF) is organizing the event—and as the leading association for internal agencies and corporate creative groups, IHAF is tapping marketing leaders from iconic brands to offer their expertise on what it takes to build a high-performing team:
§ K im McNeil-Downs, Director at Deloitte will reveal how the internal Green Dot Agency fosters marketing excellence on behalf of the firm.
§ Tim Chow, Managing Director and Greta Mantooth, Design Director at Indeed will outline how their in-house agency scaled operations despite the trials of the pandemic.
§ Rebecca Winters, Senior Director at Norwegian Cruise Line will share insights from Norwegian’s Creative Group, an upstart agency formed in 2020.
§ Jack Teuber, Managing Director & Creative Leader at PwC will explain how his virtual team of 110 succeeded in cultivating a culture of trust and community.
The April 28 conference is IHAF’s first of the year, and its second in-person event since 2019. “Despite the disruption of the past couple years, in-house agencies have continued to grow and thrive,” says IHAF Director Emily Foster. “We’re thrilled to be in person again with a line-up of speakers that have immense value to share with the in-house agency community.”
In-House Agency Experts & Aces is a hybrid event, so those who can’t travel have the option to attend virtually. And while in-person seating is limited, in-house professionals and corporate creatives can purchase tickets through the IHAF website while supplies last.
In-House Agency Forum (IHAF) is the foremost authority on internal agencies—delivering content and cultivating community to enhance the influence and impact of corporate marketing and creative organizations. Since its inception in 2005, IHAF has emerged as a peer community for internal agencies and an agent for increasing their effectiveness and influence within their respective corporations. With over 250 companies as members, IHAF offers year-round benefits via benchmarking data and best practices, conferences and events, and online and in-person networking. Learn more at ihaforum.org.
