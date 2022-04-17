Spencer Savings Bank Donates $100,000 and Hosts Supply Drive to Support Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Ukraine
Elmwood Park, NJ, April 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, is donating $100,000 to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. In addition to this, the bank also held a successful supply drive to support Ukrainian refugees, collecting more than 10 vehicles loaded with hygiene items and vital supplies and then spending the day volunteering at a local Ukrainian church sorting and boxing supplies. The Russia-Ukraine war has created the largest humanitarian crisis Europe has seen in decades.
“Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and all that they are suffering,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Spencer’s Chairman and CEO. “As citizens of the world, we are proud to lend our support to them. It is our sincerest hope that this donation, along with many others across the world, will help bring some relief to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees facing so much devastation. Our entire team, many of whom have family members in surrounding areas, are thinking of them.”
The United Nations says more than 10 million people have now fled their homes since the invasion. The Ukraine Red Cross is leading humanitarian response efforts in Ukraine and is being supported by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The donation was made to the American Red Cross who is supporting the global Red Cross network response (which includes the efforts of the ICRC, IFRC and other Red Cross societies involved in the response). All financial donations raised by the American Red Cross, for the Ukraine crisis, will support international Red Cross teams to provide humanitarian relief in Ukraine and neighboring countries. Aid includes items such as food, water, hygiene supplies, medical care, and SIM cards to help people stay in touch with their loved ones.
“As conflict continues to escalate in Ukraine, the global Red Cross network is providing around-the-clock support, care, and comfort to help people affected by this devastating humanitarian crisis,” stated Matthew Teter, Executive Director, American Red Cross Northern New Jersey Chapter. “Spencer’s generous contribution will help provide much needed relief and help support people facing immediate needs in Ukraine, as well as in neighboring countries. On behalf of the American Red Cross and our global partners, thank you to Spencer’s leadership and employees for answering the call to support this critical mission.”
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org.
About the International Federation of Red Cross:
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is the world’s largest humanitarian network. Our secretariat supports local Red Cross and Red Crescent action in more than 192 countries, bringing together almost 14 million volunteers for the good of humanity. For more information, please visit ifrc.org.
About the International Committee of the Red Cross:
Established in 1863, the ICRC operates worldwide, helping people affected by conflict and armed violence and promoting the laws that protect victims of war. An independent and neutral organization, its mandate stems essentially from the Geneva Conventions of 1949. We are based in Geneva, Switzerland and employ over 20,000 people in more than 100 countries. The ICRC is funded mainly by voluntary donations from governments and from National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has about $4 billion in total assets and operates 26 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
For more information, contact:
Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421
VP, Corporate Communications Director
Categories