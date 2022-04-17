Kahana Feld Announces Construction of New and Expanded Orange County Office
Irvine, CA, April 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kahana Feld is excited to announce the beginning of construction of its new 18,251 square foot Orange County office occupying the entire ninth floor at Century Centre in Irvine. The new office is in the same building that Kahana Feld is currently in, and will feature a new buildout and building-top signage visible throughout Orange County and from the 405 freeway.
“We are excited about this new office space, which will provide a professional home for our attorneys and legal professionals and allow for our continued growth,” Managing Partner Amir Kahana explained. “We would also like to express our gratitude to Olen Properties, the owner of Century Centre, and Maria Meyer, who made this new expanded suite possible, as well as to Rhonda Henderson of Radius Commercial Real Estate and John Collins of Lee & Associates – Newport Beach, who worked tirelessly to broker this lease.”
For the past five years, Kahana Feld has grown at a 50% annual pace, and is one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States. The new seven year lease will provide a long-term home for the Orange County office, and will allow for continued growth.
“This is a proud moment for our firm,” Founding Partner Jason Daniel Feld added. “This will be a unique space that will allow us to continue to foster a strong firm culture. While we have embraced a hybrid environment, we believe that a physical office is important for creating a strong workplace culture and enhancing collaboration.”
Century Centre is a twin Class A thirteen story office project located in the Orange County Airport Central Business District. Kahana Feld anticipates completing the extensive build-out, lighting the building-top signage, and moving into their new space this summer.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
