New Book Helps Dog Lovers Start Up a Successful Dog Walking Business to Cash in on Boom Times
How to start a successful Dog Walking Business in 10 Easy Steps; Written by award-winning businesswoman Sarah-Jane White. Available on Amazon, iTunes, Kobo, Barnes & Noble as eBook and Paperback
Cambridge, United Kingdom, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The number of dogs being adopted has increased dramatically during the covid lockdowns with millions rushing out to buy puppies. According to Statista in the UK 3.5 million dogs were bought during the COVID pandemic, bringing the country's dog population up from nine million in 2019/20 to 12.5 million in 2020/21.
With people working from home during the pandemic, professional dog walkers were not required. But now with lockdowns over and more people returning to work the demand for dog walkers has soared.
In response to this opportunity, award-winning businesswoman and owner of leading pet brand Ruffle Snuffle®, Sarah-Jane White, has released a new book “How to start a successful Dog Walking Business in 10 Easy Steps.” The first in her "Walk the Walk" series.
Combining decades of experience in business, marketing, and running her own award-winning brand of enrichment products, Sarah-Jane has put together her step-by-step system which shows you exactly how to start a successful dog walking business from scratch without any prior experience.
The book covers:
How to quickly get up and running
What UK rules and regulations you’ll need to follow
What paperwork you need (with free samples)
How much to charge to make a profit
Plus bonus chapter on how to market your business for FREE
“Reliable dog walkers are always in demand. But to succeed in this competitive marketplace, you'll need more than just dog knowledge; you'll also need some business acumen,” says White.
“If you're considering starting your own dog walking business, this book is for you. In it, I'll teach you everything you need to know to get started, from finding clients and setting rates to creating a marketing strategy and managing your finances. I'll also teach you how to walk dogs safely and effectively, so you can provide a top-notch service that will keep your clients coming back,” White continues.
So whether you're a recent graduate looking for your first job, a stay-at-home parent looking for some extra income, or just someone who loves dogs and wants to turn their passion into a business, this book is for you.
About the author:
Sarah-Jane White is an Animal Behaviourist. She lives in Norfolk with her family on a small farm. Her mission is to help pet parents use enrichment for a happy and fulfilling life together. Sarah-Jane regularly shares ideas that support the instinctual behaviours of their pets in safe, fun, and enriching ways every day. She runs award-winning business Ruffle Snuffle®. As well as her animal expertise, Sarah-Jane is an award-winning businesswoman, marketeer, and published author.
With people working from home during the pandemic, professional dog walkers were not required. But now with lockdowns over and more people returning to work the demand for dog walkers has soared.
In response to this opportunity, award-winning businesswoman and owner of leading pet brand Ruffle Snuffle®, Sarah-Jane White, has released a new book “How to start a successful Dog Walking Business in 10 Easy Steps.” The first in her "Walk the Walk" series.
Combining decades of experience in business, marketing, and running her own award-winning brand of enrichment products, Sarah-Jane has put together her step-by-step system which shows you exactly how to start a successful dog walking business from scratch without any prior experience.
The book covers:
How to quickly get up and running
What UK rules and regulations you’ll need to follow
What paperwork you need (with free samples)
How much to charge to make a profit
Plus bonus chapter on how to market your business for FREE
“Reliable dog walkers are always in demand. But to succeed in this competitive marketplace, you'll need more than just dog knowledge; you'll also need some business acumen,” says White.
“If you're considering starting your own dog walking business, this book is for you. In it, I'll teach you everything you need to know to get started, from finding clients and setting rates to creating a marketing strategy and managing your finances. I'll also teach you how to walk dogs safely and effectively, so you can provide a top-notch service that will keep your clients coming back,” White continues.
So whether you're a recent graduate looking for your first job, a stay-at-home parent looking for some extra income, or just someone who loves dogs and wants to turn their passion into a business, this book is for you.
About the author:
Sarah-Jane White is an Animal Behaviourist. She lives in Norfolk with her family on a small farm. Her mission is to help pet parents use enrichment for a happy and fulfilling life together. Sarah-Jane regularly shares ideas that support the instinctual behaviours of their pets in safe, fun, and enriching ways every day. She runs award-winning business Ruffle Snuffle®. As well as her animal expertise, Sarah-Jane is an award-winning businesswoman, marketeer, and published author.
Contact
Ruffle SnuffleContact
Sarah-Jane White
+44(0)1763 877505
www.rufflesnuffle.co.uk
Sarah-Jane White
+44(0)1763 877505
www.rufflesnuffle.co.uk
Categories