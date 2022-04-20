Onyx Wellness Joins Sarpy and Bellevue Chambers of Commerce
Local IV hydration and vitamin infusion facility, Onyx Wellness, is joining two local Chambers. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for April 19, 2022 at 4 p.m., with an open house to follow.
Omaha, NE, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Onyx Wellness owner and founder, Fredericka Jackson, announced her business will be joining the Sarpy Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce. An official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on April 19, 2022 at 4 p.m. Jackson states,
“I am thrilled to be joining two area Chambers, giving me the opportunity to not only network and learn about business operations, but also help establish a strong community platform for Onyx to grow on,” Fredericka states.
In addition to the ribbon cutting, Onyx Wellness will also host an open house, inviting attendees to see the newly renovated space, ask any questions regarding the service offerings, and be entered to win a variety of door prizes.
About Onyx Wellness
Onyx Wellness opened on March 27, 2022, and offers IV hydration and vitamin infusions. Onyx Wellness is located at 923 Galvin Road, S. Suite 103, Bellevue, Nebraska and is owned by Fredericka Jackson. Jackson has over 20 years of healthcare experience, and is also a Family Nurse Practitioner.
About Sarpy Chamber of Commerce
The Sarpy Chamber of Commerce is a dynamic leader in advocacy for business and economic prosperity in Bellevue, Gretna, La Vista, Offutt, Papillion, and Springfield. They offer educational and marketing opportunities and create a welcoming environment for local businesses to grow and prosper.
About Bellevue Chamber of Commerce
The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce is the relationship, policy, and business development hub for organizations throughout the Puget Sound region. They offer educational and networking opportunities, as well as advocacy services, that encourage and enable Bellevue small businesses to thrive.
Contact
Fredricka Jackson
402-807-1129
www.onyxwellnessllc.com
