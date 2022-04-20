Taxi Service in Albany Partners with SEO Company to Better Serve Passengers
Albany taxi service Plush Royalty Taxi has recently partnered with Prospect Genius, an online marketing company, to boost its web presence and provide local Albany residents and visitors with a way to easily access its taxi and chauffeur services.
Albany, NY, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Albany residents who are looking for a local taxi cab service will soon find it much easier to find one when searching online. Recently, Plush Royalty Taxi partnered with Prospect Genius, an online marketing company, to boost its Web presence and provide local Albany residents and visitors with a way to easily access its taxi and chauffeur services. For Plush Royalty Taxi, the goal of this partnership is provide Albany residents with more options for reliable airport shuttle services, chauffeur services, and general taxi services.
According to the Pew Research Center, 85% of Americans go online daily. With so many Americans using the Internet each and every day to find information about local businesses, it’s important for companies like Plush Royalty Taxi to take advantage of this opportunity by using online marketing strategies. Partnering with Prospect Genius will help Plush Royalty Taxi to ensure that its Web site is visible to more customers in Albany and the surrounding areas.
Prospect Genius uses search engine optimization, more commonly referred to as SEO, to increase the visibility of small businesses' Web sites. SEO strategy includes incorporating specific keywords and phrases that are relevant to a client’s industry into their Web site content, which, in turn, helps companies like Plush Royalty Taxi rise to the top of the search engine results. This means that when potential customers go online to popular search engines like Google to search for terms like “taxi service Albany,” “chauffeur services,” and “Uber alternative,” they’ll have a much easier time finding the Plush Royalty Taxi Web site because it will be closer to the top of their search results.
Matt Gallo, an Internet marking expert with Prospect Genius, notes how SEO strategies can increase a company’s chance of success: “SEO is a great way for companies like Plush Royalty Taxi to enhance their Web presence and ensure they are coming up near the top of the list when Internet users search for local taxi services. By working to improve Plush Royalty Taxi’s search engine rankings, we’re making it much easier for them to reach their target audience and increase their profits.”
Plush Royalty Taxi is a local taxi service offering affordable rides for passengers in and around Albany. With more than 20 years of experience to rely on, Plush Royalty Taxi is here to provide exceptional airport shuttle services, chauffeur services, and train shuttle services.
