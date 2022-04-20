Encore Empire Co-Founders Meet IRL for the First Time
Virtual Start-Up Founders Meet in Person Eighteen Months After Launching Their Online Business
Louisa, VA, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In August of 2020, Carmen Reed-Gilkison and Deirdre Harter attended a conference that had gone virtual due to the pandemic. Little did they know that conference would change the trajectory of their lives. They discovered a shared dream of empowering women over forty through online entrepreneurship and by November 2020 they had launched a workshop that sold into a program they had yet to create. Fast-forward eighteen months and the two have earned a cool six figures and business is booming. They met for the first time in person on April 12, 2022, in High Point, North Carolina.
“You know, it's funny because we've worked together all of this time and we would chit chat every once in a while when we'd be sitting on Zoom, but for the most part, we were hyper-focused on the business. So this has been a really great time for us to sink into a couch with a cup of coffee and just talk and get to know each other more on a personal level,” said Harter.
“It's cool because there's no downtime. Our time in person has been really concentrated on doing what it is we most want to do and planning out our strategy for Q2 and beyond,” said Reed-Gilkison. “For the last eighteen months, I’ve spent more time each day with Deirdre than I have with my husband; the only difference is that it’s been solely online. To have this time to connect in person has been extremely valuable.”
The duo are online business strategists with an International clientele of female entrepreneurs making high five figures and up. Carmen Reed-Gilkison lives in the Portland, Oregon Metro area and Deirdre Harter lives in the Richmond, Virginia area. Terri Burke, one of their clients is a personal brand photographer who lives in North Carolina. The in-person meeting not only allowed them to meet but to have a photoshoot and strategize about what’s next for Encore Empire.
“Our story is proof that you can make your dreams come true,” said Reed-Gilkison.
“To think that 18-months ago we didn’t know each other and now we’re planning out our strategy for the next three years is absolutely surreal,” said Harter.
At Encore Empire, we take the guesswork out of online business and empower you to scale what you’ve built to achieve financial freedom and build your legacy empire through customized one-on-one coaching. We teach you how to finally know what steps to take and in what order to successfully scale your online business.
Learn more about Encore Empire at https://encoreempire.com.
