Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between RS Equipment Company LLC, DBA Hotsy Carlson Equipment Company, and Texas Enterpries, Inc.
Austin, TX, April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International successfully facilitated the transaction of an industrial cleaning equipment sales, rental, and service company. The company serves customers in various sectors, including education, transportation, manufacturing, construction, food processing, agriculture, oil and gas, municipal, retail, restaurants, and contract cleaning.
RS Equipment Company, Hotsy Carlson sells and rents industrial cleaning equipment and services primarily to the Central Texas market as well as nationwide. These products include over 900 models of industrial pressure washers and customized detergents. Services include tech servicing, parts sales, and scheduled maintenance.
Founded in 1921, Texas Enterprises, Inc (TEI) is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated company. TEI distributes petroleum and lubricant products with offices across ten locations in Texas and New Mexico. Texas Enterprises, Inc is currently led by Ford Smith Jr. and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. With over 250 employees, TEI constantly strives to deliver the best possible products and services to their many customers.
RS Equipment LLC is a well-established company experiencing substantial growth. There were many interested buyers, but none compared to the cultural fit they found with TEI. Their mutual appreciation was evident from the first point of contact and both sides worked well together. We wish them all the best in the transition and their future endeavors.
- Brenda Spencer, Transaction Director
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $8.25B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted thousands of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
