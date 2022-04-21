Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to Camp Circle Star, Help Provide Programs for Those with Disabilities
St. Louis, MO, April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, April 26th in Town and Country, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Camp Circle Star, a nonprofit organization that provides recreational and residential opportunities for children and adults with disabilities.
Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $318,625 to local nonprofit organizations.
Camp Circle Star will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday to grow and expand its organization. This year, they will have additional programming that is designed for campers of all ages.
“When we hear about our campers asking to return to camp, it makes our hearts full,” said Renee Eickmeier, the Executive Director of Camp Circle Star. “Generous donations and fundraising events, like this one, keep our programs that benefit our community members with disabilities going.”
Founded in 2008, Camp Circle Star provides camp experiences to over 250 campers each year. This also gives the families of campers valuable, much-needed time to recharge and spend with other family members. To learn more about this nonprofit, please visit www.campcirclestar.com.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
Katie Collier
(314) 942-6555
www.katiespizzaandpasta.com
