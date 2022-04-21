Mustard Seed Market & Café to Give Away Free Trees for Earth Day
Community invited to celebrate Earth Day and Mustard Seed Market's 41st Birthday, April 23, at both Akron area locations.
Akron, OH, April 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mustard Seed Market & Cafe has announced that they will be commemorating 41 years in business by celebrating their annual Earth Day Birthday with the return of their free tree giveaway. They will be giving away thousands of free trees to everyone who visits on Saturday, April 23, between noon and 4 pm at their Akron area markets located at 3885 Medina Rd. and 867 W. Market St.
"We've given away hundreds of thousands of of trees to the community over the years, it's our Earth Day Birthday tradition," states Gabe Nabors, CEO. "We are very excited to be hosting this event again."
Additionally, Mustard Seed Market will be hosting local vendors, a taste fair, free raffles, and giving away hundreds of free items. Mustard Seed Market is proud to partner with United Natural Foods, The J.M. Smucker Company, and Friends of the Summit Metro Parks, who are sponsoring the event.
"We've given away hundreds of thousands of of trees to the community over the years, it's our Earth Day Birthday tradition," states Gabe Nabors, CEO. "We are very excited to be hosting this event again."
Additionally, Mustard Seed Market will be hosting local vendors, a taste fair, free raffles, and giving away hundreds of free items. Mustard Seed Market is proud to partner with United Natural Foods, The J.M. Smucker Company, and Friends of the Summit Metro Parks, who are sponsoring the event.
Contact
Mustard Seed Market & CafeContact
Alexus Bonacci
330-666-7333
mustardseedmarket.com
abonacci@mustardseedmarket.com
www.mustardseedmarket.com
Alexus Bonacci
330-666-7333
mustardseedmarket.com
abonacci@mustardseedmarket.com
www.mustardseedmarket.com
Categories