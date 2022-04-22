RAMPF – High-Performance Electro Casting Resins for Power Electronics
PCIM Europe 2022 – gap fillers and casting systems based on silicone, polyurethane, and epoxy with maximum thermal conductivity and the ultimate in thermal endurance.
Grafenberg, Germany, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Maximum thermal conductivity and the ultimate in thermal endurance – RAMPF Polymer Solutions is showcasing its high-performance electro casting resins at booth 455 in hall 6 at PCIM 2022, the international trade show for power electronics in Nuremberg from May 10 to 12.
At PCIM, RAMPF Polymer Solutions will be presenting its wide-ranging portfolio of electro casting resins for the following power electronics applications:
On-board chargers
AC/DC converters
DC/DC converters
Power capacitors
Relays
EMC filters
The casting resin systems based on silicone (RAKU® SIL), polyurethane (RAKU® PUR), and epoxy (RAKU® POX) offer reliable and efficient protection against chemical substances and environmental influences such as heat, cold, and moisture. They also ensure optimum thermal management and excellent temperature resistance (thermal endurance).
Products for thermal management
Silicone-based gap fillers with outstanding thermal conductivity of > 1.5 W/m K, low Shore hardness, good long-term thermal endurance, and thixotropic behavior that ensures excellent processability at very high dispensing speeds.
Silicone-free gap fillers with a thermal conductivity of > 1.0 W/m K, a high level of elasticity, and good thixotropic properties.
Silicone casting systems with high thermal conductivity of up to 1.7 W/m K, low Shore hardness, high long-term thermal endurance, and low mix viscosity.
Products for thermal endurance
Polyurethane resins in thermal class B with heat resistance up to 130°C, flame retardancy to UL 94 V0, impressive thermal conductivity as high as 1.1 W/m K, and very good thermal shock resistance.
Polyurethane resins in thermal class F with heat resistance up to 155°C, flame retardancy to UL 94 V0, and thermal conductivity of up to 1.5 W/m K.
Epoxy resins in thermal class F with heat resistance up to 180°C, good thermal shock resistance, and excellent resistance to chemicals.
Material and processing from a single source
Material quality and processing are key to the correct functioning and durability of electrical/electronic systems. Mixing and dispensing systems from sister company RAMPF Production Systems ensure thermally conductive materials with a range of viscosities and densities are processed effectively and dispensed with pinpoint accuracy. Project-specific automation concepts are also available, with integrated systems for component handling, control and sensor technology, image processing, and much more.
Visit RAMPF Polymer Solutions at at PCIM 2022 in Nuremberg from May 10 to 12 – Booth 455 / Hall 6.
At PCIM, RAMPF Polymer Solutions will be presenting its wide-ranging portfolio of electro casting resins for the following power electronics applications:
On-board chargers
AC/DC converters
DC/DC converters
Power capacitors
Relays
EMC filters
The casting resin systems based on silicone (RAKU® SIL), polyurethane (RAKU® PUR), and epoxy (RAKU® POX) offer reliable and efficient protection against chemical substances and environmental influences such as heat, cold, and moisture. They also ensure optimum thermal management and excellent temperature resistance (thermal endurance).
Products for thermal management
Silicone-based gap fillers with outstanding thermal conductivity of > 1.5 W/m K, low Shore hardness, good long-term thermal endurance, and thixotropic behavior that ensures excellent processability at very high dispensing speeds.
Silicone-free gap fillers with a thermal conductivity of > 1.0 W/m K, a high level of elasticity, and good thixotropic properties.
Silicone casting systems with high thermal conductivity of up to 1.7 W/m K, low Shore hardness, high long-term thermal endurance, and low mix viscosity.
Products for thermal endurance
Polyurethane resins in thermal class B with heat resistance up to 130°C, flame retardancy to UL 94 V0, impressive thermal conductivity as high as 1.1 W/m K, and very good thermal shock resistance.
Polyurethane resins in thermal class F with heat resistance up to 155°C, flame retardancy to UL 94 V0, and thermal conductivity of up to 1.5 W/m K.
Epoxy resins in thermal class F with heat resistance up to 180°C, good thermal shock resistance, and excellent resistance to chemicals.
Material and processing from a single source
Material quality and processing are key to the correct functioning and durability of electrical/electronic systems. Mixing and dispensing systems from sister company RAMPF Production Systems ensure thermally conductive materials with a range of viscosities and densities are processed effectively and dispensed with pinpoint accuracy. Project-specific automation concepts are also available, with integrated systems for component handling, control and sensor technology, image processing, and much more.
Visit RAMPF Polymer Solutions at at PCIM 2022 in Nuremberg from May 10 to 12 – Booth 455 / Hall 6.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Categories