Iman Zekri Elected to the Association of Family Law Professionals Leadership
Fort Myers, FL, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Divorce, Marital and Family Law attorney Iman Zekri has been elected as Secretary of the Board of the Association of Family Law Professionals (AFLP). The AFLP is an organization based in Lee County, Florida, whose mission is to educate legal, financial, and mental health professionals to better serve the needs of families in transition. As a member of the Board, Zekri will be working to develop and promote methods for dispute resolution that enhance the quality of life of citizens in the community by saving them time, money, and hardship.
Zekri also serves on The Florida Bar’s Student Education & Admissions to the Bar Committee. The Committee determines whether Florida law schools are adequately preparing their students for the practice of law. They make specific recommendations to The Florida Bar’s Board of Governors and Florida law school deans. The Committee also monitors and reviews proposed legislation affecting legal education and has established a means to track the success of minority scholarship programs to help law schools disburse scholarships to maximize the benefits of minority scholarship programs.
Zekri is the recipient of the 2020 Florida Bar Journal Excellence in Writing Award for her article, “Respectfully Dissenting: How Dissenting Opinions Shape the Law and Impact Collegiality Among Judges,” originally appearing in the September/October 2020 edition of The Florida Bar Journal. Also in 2020, Zekri was inducted into the Order of Barristers for her exceptional skill in advocacy and brief writing. She graduated from Riverdale High School’s International Baccalaureate program, Florida Gulf Coast University (B.A., summa cum laude), and the University of Florida Levin College of Law (J.D., cum laude). Zekri may be reached at iman.zekri@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1119.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Zekri or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
