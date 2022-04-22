Taste of South Tampa Sponsor, Engel & Völkers, Donates Hundreds
Engel & Völkers South Tampa raffled bicycle raises money for the Special Olympics during the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce Taste of South Tampa event.
Tampa, FL, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers South Tampa real estate brokerage Realtors®, accompanied by Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Realtors®, participated in the 16th Annual Taste of South Tampa festival hosted by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce. This one day event was held on Sunday, April 3, 2022 and featured unlimited food and beverage samples, a beer garden, and live entertainment with admission.
Engel & Völkers South Tampa, voted a Top Workplace for four consecutive years by the Tampa Bay Times, was a Beer Garden Sponsor and raffled off a customized Engel & Völkers bike which raised over $700 for Special Olympics Florida, a non-profit organization that provides year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for people with intellectual disabilities who wish to participate. Throughout the years, Engel & Völkers advisors nation-wide have been proud partners of the Special Olympics, raising money and working towards the creation of a better world by fostering the acceptance and inclusion of all people.
Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach broker and License Partner Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro comments, “We had a great time at the Taste of South Tampa. A special thanks goes out to our shop’s advisors who worked our tented station, Ineta Kalnina, Adriana Gajdosova, and Kate Glassell. They did a great job with the bike raffle and for the Special Olympics! You can view both of our Special Olympics fundraiser pages at so.evrealestate.com. You can also donate there as well.”
To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach real estate brokerages visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com and www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
