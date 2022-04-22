Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between VAI Architects Incorporated and HED
Austin, TX, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International successfully facilitated the transaction of an award-winning, Dallas-based architectural firm offering a wide range of planning and design services.
VAI Architects Incorporated (VAI) primarily works on public infrastructure projects for the transportation, government, education, healthcare, and religious sectors. With over 35 years of experience in the greater Dallas-Ft. Worth area, the VAI team has established trust among clients by consistently delivering excellence through collaborative design innovation and dedication to client service.
“VAI has always been dedicated to client service and committed to the Dallas community, and since our founding, we’ve emphasized learning and collaboration in our company culture — values we share with HED,” said VAI Co-Founder William Vidaud de la Vega. “Those shared values and commitments are strengthened by joining forces through the merger, and we look forward to working as part of the HED team to continue creating a positive impact for clients in Dallas and the surrounding area.”
Known nationally for the top-quality architecture and engineering services delivered by the firm’s expansive array of professionals, HED creates innovative and sustainable design solutions for clients in the healthcare, higher education, housing, manufacturing, and product development, mission-critical, mixed-use, preK-12, science, and workplace sectors.
“Our strategic merger with VAI is a great fit because of our shared commitment to creating a positive impact for clients and the greater community while providing growth opportunities for our talented staff,” said Peter Devereaux, FAIA, Chairman and CEO of HED. “We are pleased to welcome the VAI team into the HED family and look forward to using our combined strength to explore new opportunities and fulfill our common commitment to ensuring long-term success for our clients.”
“Benchmark was honored to work with VAI and HED through this strategic merger,” said Brenda Spencer, Transaction Director for Benchmark International. “Their shared commitment to their staff, projects, and communities were early indicators of a good fit. We wish them well in the transition and in their future endeavors.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $8.25B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted thousands of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
VAI Architects Incorporated (VAI) primarily works on public infrastructure projects for the transportation, government, education, healthcare, and religious sectors. With over 35 years of experience in the greater Dallas-Ft. Worth area, the VAI team has established trust among clients by consistently delivering excellence through collaborative design innovation and dedication to client service.
“VAI has always been dedicated to client service and committed to the Dallas community, and since our founding, we’ve emphasized learning and collaboration in our company culture — values we share with HED,” said VAI Co-Founder William Vidaud de la Vega. “Those shared values and commitments are strengthened by joining forces through the merger, and we look forward to working as part of the HED team to continue creating a positive impact for clients in Dallas and the surrounding area.”
Known nationally for the top-quality architecture and engineering services delivered by the firm’s expansive array of professionals, HED creates innovative and sustainable design solutions for clients in the healthcare, higher education, housing, manufacturing, and product development, mission-critical, mixed-use, preK-12, science, and workplace sectors.
“Our strategic merger with VAI is a great fit because of our shared commitment to creating a positive impact for clients and the greater community while providing growth opportunities for our talented staff,” said Peter Devereaux, FAIA, Chairman and CEO of HED. “We are pleased to welcome the VAI team into the HED family and look forward to using our combined strength to explore new opportunities and fulfill our common commitment to ensuring long-term success for our clients.”
“Benchmark was honored to work with VAI and HED through this strategic merger,” said Brenda Spencer, Transaction Director for Benchmark International. “Their shared commitment to their staff, projects, and communities were early indicators of a good fit. We wish them well in the transition and in their future endeavors.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $8.25B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted thousands of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories