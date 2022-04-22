Weken Digital Announces Free Audits for Small Business Owners
Weken Digital Marketing Agency makes website audits available to all businesses.
Atlanta, GA, April 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Small businesses in the Atlanta metropolitan area can now get a free website audit from local marketing agency Weken Digital. The audit, which takes about three to five days, will assess the state of your site's SEO and other online presence factors, as well as offer suggestions on how to improve your performance.
"Our goal here is really to support local businesses with the best resource we have—our expertise," said Weken Digital's founder and CEO Kendra Sanders. "We hope to continue helping small businesses in our area grow and be successful."
Weken Digital specializes in working with service-based professionals and ecommerce sites. For more information or to request a quote, visit their website at www.wekendigital.com
Contact
Kendra Sanders
404-334-5759
wekendigital.com
