Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between ARC Abatement Holding Inc and West Fork IP, LLC
Austin, TX, April 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International successfully facilitated the transaction of a collection of four Texas-based companies that provide a range of services, including hazardous material abatement, environmental consulting, and training for private and public clients across the United States.
The four operational entities include ARC Abatement, Inc. and ARC Abatement I, Ltd, ARC Industrial Services, LLC, and Asbestos Consulting Services, Inc. The four non-operational entities include ARC O&G Services, LLC, C&C Coating, Inc., ARC Roofing, LLC, and ARC Allied Ventures, LLC.
Fernandez Holdings, acting for West Fork IP, LLC, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio of businesses operating in multiple industries throughout the United States.
“This was a deal that got a lot of attention, and we engaged with several interested buyers, which required the facilitation of productive conversation between buyers and seller. It was an honor to work with them toward our collective goal of finding a cultural fit and completing the deal. We wish both parties the best with the handover,” said Brenda Spencer, Transaction Director.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $8.25B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted thousands of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
The four operational entities include ARC Abatement, Inc. and ARC Abatement I, Ltd, ARC Industrial Services, LLC, and Asbestos Consulting Services, Inc. The four non-operational entities include ARC O&G Services, LLC, C&C Coating, Inc., ARC Roofing, LLC, and ARC Allied Ventures, LLC.
Fernandez Holdings, acting for West Fork IP, LLC, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio of businesses operating in multiple industries throughout the United States.
“This was a deal that got a lot of attention, and we engaged with several interested buyers, which required the facilitation of productive conversation between buyers and seller. It was an honor to work with them toward our collective goal of finding a cultural fit and completing the deal. We wish both parties the best with the handover,” said Brenda Spencer, Transaction Director.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $8.25B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted thousands of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories