Mission Tomorrow Receives Beautify Texas Award
Irving, TX, April 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) recently announced the Irving-based nonprofit Mission Tomorrow as a winner of the 2022 Beautify Texas Award for Outstanding Project. The Beautify Texas Awards, formerly the Keep Texas Beautiful Awards, recognize the efforts of those working to enhance their community and protect the Lone Star State. These awards range in honoring extraordinary volunteers, professionals, youth, educators, businesses, local/civic governments, organizations, and specific projects and programs.
“Outstanding Project” is one of ten categories and recognizes outstanding contributions by civic organizations or city/county/state government departments supporting the KTB mission through a specific one-time project or event from the previous year. Mission Tomorrow is incredibly deserving of this recognition for their “Trees for Life” project, the planting of 100 trees at Irving’s Cimarron Park in October of 2021. The project was funded by a Lowe’s “100 Hometowns” grant in honor of the company’s 100th anniversary, and was a partnership that included Mission Tomorrow, Lowe’s employee volunteers, VolunteerNow, Keep Irving Beautiful and the City of Irving Urban Forestry Team.
“We are proud to honor and recognize Texans who are making a difference in our state,” says Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful. “Their actions do more than protect the environment: they inspire community members to get involved and help us keep Texas beautiful.”
For more than 20 years, Keep Texas Beautiful has recognized extraordinary Texans and Texas institutions who are committed to keeping Texas beautiful. Today, these awards serve as a continued reminder of the hard work and dedication of our supporters across the state.
Mission Tomorrow will be honored at the KTB Annual Conference, which will take place in Austin from June 27 through June 29. A full list of winners and award descriptions, as well as information about the conference can be found at www.ktb.org.
About Keep Texas Beautiful
Keep Texas Beautiful is a network of dedicated Texans working together to make our state the best place to live, work and play. We equip local partners and affiliates with the tools they need to build vibrant, engaged communities. Founded in 1967, Keep Texas Beautiful has more than 50 years of experience deploying resources for local clean-up, recycling, and youth engagement efforts. Everything we do is focused on mobilizing volunteers to take action across the state. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, we lead nearly 300 affiliates and reach 17 million Texans annually. We are proudly based in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.ktb.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @keeptxbeautiful.
About Mission Tomorrow
Founded in 2020 by brothers Dhruv and Vansh Nanda, Mission Tomorrow is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a better world than the one we live in. They believe this can be accomplished through poverty eradication and creating a sustainable environment. Their goal is to improve the lives of people by addressing the basic needs of health, shelter, and education while preserving the natural resources for current and future generations.
“Outstanding Project” is one of ten categories and recognizes outstanding contributions by civic organizations or city/county/state government departments supporting the KTB mission through a specific one-time project or event from the previous year. Mission Tomorrow is incredibly deserving of this recognition for their “Trees for Life” project, the planting of 100 trees at Irving’s Cimarron Park in October of 2021. The project was funded by a Lowe’s “100 Hometowns” grant in honor of the company’s 100th anniversary, and was a partnership that included Mission Tomorrow, Lowe’s employee volunteers, VolunteerNow, Keep Irving Beautiful and the City of Irving Urban Forestry Team.
“We are proud to honor and recognize Texans who are making a difference in our state,” says Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful. “Their actions do more than protect the environment: they inspire community members to get involved and help us keep Texas beautiful.”
For more than 20 years, Keep Texas Beautiful has recognized extraordinary Texans and Texas institutions who are committed to keeping Texas beautiful. Today, these awards serve as a continued reminder of the hard work and dedication of our supporters across the state.
Mission Tomorrow will be honored at the KTB Annual Conference, which will take place in Austin from June 27 through June 29. A full list of winners and award descriptions, as well as information about the conference can be found at www.ktb.org.
About Keep Texas Beautiful
Keep Texas Beautiful is a network of dedicated Texans working together to make our state the best place to live, work and play. We equip local partners and affiliates with the tools they need to build vibrant, engaged communities. Founded in 1967, Keep Texas Beautiful has more than 50 years of experience deploying resources for local clean-up, recycling, and youth engagement efforts. Everything we do is focused on mobilizing volunteers to take action across the state. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, we lead nearly 300 affiliates and reach 17 million Texans annually. We are proudly based in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.ktb.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @keeptxbeautiful.
About Mission Tomorrow
Founded in 2020 by brothers Dhruv and Vansh Nanda, Mission Tomorrow is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a better world than the one we live in. They believe this can be accomplished through poverty eradication and creating a sustainable environment. Their goal is to improve the lives of people by addressing the basic needs of health, shelter, and education while preserving the natural resources for current and future generations.
Contact
Keep Irving BeautifulContact
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Categories