DashStylists is Releasing a New Version of Its Booking Platform
DashStylists is announcing the release of a whole new platform, to be rolled out in a few steps during the next weeks.
Atlanta, GA, April 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- DashStylists is thrilled to announce the release of a whole new platform in the next weeks.
DashStylist, the largest network of mobile at-home beauticians, is excited to announce they will be rolling out new design and new features for their online hair services booking platform.
DashStylists has been serving individuals through its website and app for about eighteen months, first with just a store front website, then a MVP (Most Viable Product) with basic features released in August 2021, like the search of mobile stylists around the user being only based on location.
Thanks to hundreds of feedbacks from users, DashStylists team could design and prioritize new features. And these features found their place in the whole new version of the platform. This platform will be released in several steps:
- new search features: besides location, customers will be able to sort out mobile stylists by services and dates of availability;
- new design of the main pages: home page, city / area page and service page; to make them more suitable to the customers’ needs of information
- smoothen the rebooking process: most customers always book the same services, so it’s natural to streamline this process to reduce it to just a few clicks.
Those steps will be released one at a time between now and late May.
DashStylists welcomes the mobile beauty professionals who have joined the network in the last weeks : Cinthya, Anthony, Shaunte, Bridgette, Jenecia, Malissa, Dina, Tanesha …
About DashStylists.com:
DashStylists is the first network of mobile hair stylists and mobile barbers of the South of the US. DashStylists was founded in Atlanta by Gabrielle White (+10 years experience Master Cosmetologist), Pierre DUBOIS (seasoned tech entrepreneur) and Thomas Van Steenwinckel (+20 years websites and app development).
Contact
Pierre Dubois
678-557-7374
www.dash-stylists.com
