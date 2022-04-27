Several Institutions Expected to Use Teno's Leading School Management App for Seamless Operations
Teno App is making huge technological advancements and introducing new features to its solution thereby catching the eyes of new Institutions every day. The new updates are said to automate the majority of an institute’s administrative tasks.
Mumbai, India, April 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Recently, schools have realized the benefits of hybrid learning — a collective term that includes online lectures and assessments on certain days, and offline ones on others for students. Such an arrangement allows students to attend lectures as per their convenience and enables schools to reduce costs related to the usage of electricity and other resources. To manage hybrid teaching, several institutes around India are using specially-configured school management mobile applications. Teno, India’s leading school management app, has emerged as a clear frontrunner in this regard. Teno app is already used by several institutes and is expected to do so in the future too by experts in education.
There are several reasons for this. For instance, Teno allows schools to conduct live online lectures. For this purpose, teachers can create a dedicated timetable for such lectures. Once the lecturers add a certain lecture to their schedule, it also reflects on the Teno app installed on their students’ mobile phones. Students and teachers will also get timely reminders and notifications before a lecture is about to commence. In the lecture schedule, teachers can also add study notes, books, or reference material for students to read before or during an online lecture. During ongoing online lectures, the app enables teachers to take attendance of students. The attendance records are saved on the app.
Teno also allows schools to conduct online tests. To maintain the integrity quotient of such tests and make them cheat-proof, Teno has partnered with uLearn, an AI-powered digital test proctoring platform. Most importantly, the app can integrate with multiple platforms due to its robust API capabilities, so schools can conduct lectures using platforms such as Google Meet or Zoom through the app.
Another reason why schools are gravitating towards Teno is its simplicity in facilitating communication between teachers and students’ parents. Parents and teachers can chat anonymously through the app. Through such communication, parents can receive information about their child’s attendance records, grades, and their overall conduct during online or offline lectures.
Teno also allows schools to collect fees digitally from parents. In this process, the parents can use their source of payment to pay school fees for their children through the app. This will directly be transferred to the school’s bank account. Moreover, parents also get reminders in case they default on fee payments.
Speaking about the growing prominence of the app, Jeenal Ganatra, Sr. Manager – Marketing and Product, Teno, says, “Teno has been designed to boost a hybrid learning landscape for students and schools. Therefore, the growing number of leading institutes adopting Teno is not entirely surprising. We will keep improving the app to optimize it even further for all the parties involved.”
https://tenoapp.com/
