Popion Mobility Announces Advisory Members
Commercial EV Energy Platform Loads Senior Talent for First-of-its-Kind Solution in the US and Europe.
San Francisco, CA, April 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Popion Mobility Inc., the commercial electric vehicle (EV) energy player, has just announced a wave of leadership and advisory board appointees to help steer the company’s extensive growth.
The commercial EV truck and bus markets have grown considerably over recent years and that development only looks to expand.
However, Popion believes the industry’s future is greatly restrained by the shortcomings of battery technology. In particular, its elevated costs, limited range and recharging downtime. Popion’s Battery Exchange Energy Platform (or BEEP) looks to remedy those deficiencies.
“This solution is necessary for the commercial EV fleet industry to truly grow,” said Popion’s CEO Hadi Hajimiri. He added, “Today’s EV battery technology, and even hydrogen, simply can’t meet the productivity and profitability of diesel. But we can fix that.”
Hajimiri went on to discuss the new appointees that include Don Hammond, Geoffroy Teyssonniere de Gramont, Kunal Rupani, Charlie Travis and Jeff Seger. All bring global start-up, scaling, capital, operations and EV market experience to Popion’s growing team.
Mr. Hajimiri, the company’s Founder, is also no stranger to trendsetting technology and explosive growth with previous stops at tech unicorns NVIDIA and Samsara.
“We’re extremely excited to fortify our team with such talent,” concluded Hajimiri. “And we’re even more energized to usher in a solution that can finally advance electric past diesel in the commercial truck and bus fleet markets.”
The company is implementing its BEEP platform into both the commercial truck and metropolitan bus fleet industries in the United States in 2022. Further insight on the bios for all of Popion’s new executives can be found on the company’s website.
About Popion: Founded in 2020, Popion Mobility Inc. is a for-profit energy platform company based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its mission is to propel the EV truck and bus fleet industries with all the benefits of diesel but with 0% emissions or utilization compromise. To learn more or for press inquiries, go to PopionMobility.com.
Don Hammond
(312) 498-1360
