Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation to Infant Loss Resources
Maplewood, MO, April 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Thanks to Saint Louis Closet Co.’s give-back program, Closets for a Cause, a portion of their May profits will be going towards Infant Loss Resources (formerly SIDS Resources). The nonprofit’s mission is to promote safe sleep practices and provide grief support to families who have lost a child.
“We are thrilled to partner with Saint Louis Closet Co. for Closets for a Cause,” says Vikki Collier, Executive Director of Infant Loss Resources. “The funds we raise will go towards our Safe Sleep Program to provide safe sleep education and portable cribs to families who cannot afford a crib for their baby.” Safe sleep practices are essential for ensuring infant health. Some parents and caregivers are unaware that how their baby sleeps can put them at risk of infant death. The lack of resources and education on safe sleep practices is a leading cause of infant death in St. Louis. The funds will allow us to target communities at the highest risk of infant death.
Founded in 1974, Infant Loss Resources initially started in St. Louis and later expanded statewide. Each year, Infant Loss Resources provides direct bereavement support to over 250 families and educational programs to over 300 professional/ community groups. Ultimately, they provide over 4,000 individuals with information on safe sleep practices.
For more information on Infant Loss Resources, what they provide, and their upcoming events, visit their website at www(dot)infantlossresources(dot)org(slash).
About Saint Louis Closet Co.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for residential and commercial clients. The company has been locally owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit ww(dot)stlouisclosetco(dot)com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
