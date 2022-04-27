Teresa Ryan of Ryan Hill Group (Century 21 Affiliated) Receives Daughters of the American Revolution - Fort Payne Chapter Community Service Award 2022
Sarah Knight Adamson, DAR Committee Chair - Fort Payne Chapter, presented the Community Service Award 2022 to Teresa Ryan at the DAR Awards Ceremony in April 2022.
Naperville, IL, April 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fort Payne Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently announced that Teresa Ryan, team lead and managing broker of Ryan Hill Group (Century 21 Affiliated - Naperville), has been awarded its renowned Community Service Award 2022.
DAR stated, “This year's community service award went to Teresa Ryan, an outstanding philanthropist in Naperville and supporter of many local and international agencies. Ryan has supported more than 80 agencies and charities worldwide. Her "giveback" spirit is widely acknowledged and appreciated in Naperville.”
A resident of Naperville, IL real estate broker, Ryan, is an active philanthropist and community advocate in the Chicago suburbs. Her support of community efforts include several local organizations that focus on animal rescue, environmental preservation, food aid, helping the homeless, and promoting the well-being of children and people. Ryan has incorporated this philosophy into her team’s success with giving back a portion of every home sale to the community.
"It was such an honor to be recognized by the Daughters of the American Revolution and to be awarded the Community Service Award. I’m so blessed to live in Naperville and the United States and to have all the freedoms that so many men, women and their families have sacrificed to protect. A truly amazing surprise for me yesterday, during the NSDAR Annual Awards Ceremony, was to hear the stories of the many Essay Contest and the vision of the Scholarship award winners. These young people are our future heros. The amazing things these people are up to give me excitement for the future of our community, our country, and our World. These young (high school) students are already focused on how to heal and preserve our environment, humanity... truly our planet. God Bless our young people, our service men and women, our Country and our Planet. Thank you for including me in this Amazing Ceremony," states Ryan.
Ryan and her husband, Nick Ryan, ceo of Marquette Companies, have been passionate community supporters through local sponsorships, the Ryan Family Trust bridge at Naperville’s Water Street, the Ryan Family Trust college scholarships at Romeoville High School, to name a few.
Ryan says, “My husband, Nick, and I believe that as we are blessed, so should we bless in return. Our primary focus is to create a better future through the education of our community’s children. Furthering education is a contribution to a better future. Also, I am passionate about helping animals, improving our environment, and helping the less fortunate gain a step up in life. We all need to leave behind a legacy of a better world.”
The DAR Community Service Award is a non-competitive award that consists of a certificate and pin, which is presented for citizenship, conservation, cultural, educational, environmental, historical, humanitarian, or patriotic service activities.
In addition, the services rendered by an award recipient must be recent and documented through newspaper activities, letters of recommendation, or social media references. They should have also provided assistance in a broad spectrum of areas they filled a need for animals, the environment, and people.
The award's selection requires no age or length of service, though the service must be voluntary and unpaid. Award recipients should also reflect the needs of the DAR communities.
The current DAR recognizes the value of community service with the honor and privilege to share the purpose of their Community Service Awards Committee. They encourage chapters and state societies to present a DAR Community Service Award to people performing local voluntary community services. Chapters are authorized to award two individuals or teams per calendar year.
About Ryan Hill Group:
Ryan Hill Group, a Century 21 Affiliated team led by Managing Broker Teresa Ryan, offers unparalleled commitment to excellence facilitated by progressive sales training models, with creative and comprehensive marketing, and sales efforts. Our success is due to a driven focus on the needs of today’s buyers and sellers and in maintaining a professional team of real estate experts who produce winning results for every client. The team offers real estate buyers and sellers the American Dream in the Chicagoland suburban market. We have served the Dupage, Kendall, Kane, Will and Cook County property markets since 2001. Learn more at www.RyanHillGroup.com.
About Daughters of the American Revolution
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world.
To learn more about the work of today's DAR, visit www.DAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at www.facebook.com/TodaysDAR, twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtube.com/TodaysDAR.
