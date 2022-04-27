Cpg Salon Inc. Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for Inspira Gateway Retirement Community
The addition of Inspira Gateway is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand.
Phoenix, AZ, April 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CPG Salon, Inc., a provider of turn-key salon services for retirement communities, is pleased to announce that Inspira Gateway has chosen Curls, Pearls & Gents Salon as their preferred service provider for their retired residents.
Company president, Kurt Schemers states, “The Inspira Gateway boasts so many wonderful amenities including spacious rooms, dining, and many other amenities including our concept Curls, Pearls & Gents salons.”
Schemers goes on to state, "We're excited to be able to strengthen our relationship with Cadence Living at another one of their Arizona locations. We also appreciate their faith in our salon concept, since the new location indicates CPG's rising demand in Phoenix and the neighboring areas."
About CPG Salon Inc. - http://www.cpgsalon.com
CPG provides turn-key boutique salon services to Retirement Community Providers throughout multiple locations in Metropolitan Phoenix and surrounding cities. Our flagship concept salons Curls, Pearls & Gents focuse on providing excellence in services to retirement communities, building rapport, and addressing seniors’ lifestyle needs with a boutique line of quality products and exceptional service.
About Cadence Living - https://cadencesl.com/
With more than 30 thriving communities, Cadence Living® is proud to offer a safe, friendly and comfortable environment for thousands of happy residents across the country to call home. Our experienced leadership and team members serve with integrity, compassion, and expertise as they strive to deliver an outstanding quality of life to all seniors.
Bring CPG to your Community today
http://www.cpgsalon.com/CPG-Product-Info-Sheet.pdf
Hear about how CPG can enhance your Community
http://bit.ly/2oguEZc
Hear about CPG Careers
https://t.co/gLN05jpBvw
Tweets - @cpgsalon
Follow us @ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cpgsaloninc
CPG Salon, Inc. - Care Beyond Beauty®
Company president, Kurt Schemers states, “The Inspira Gateway boasts so many wonderful amenities including spacious rooms, dining, and many other amenities including our concept Curls, Pearls & Gents salons.”
Schemers goes on to state, "We're excited to be able to strengthen our relationship with Cadence Living at another one of their Arizona locations. We also appreciate their faith in our salon concept, since the new location indicates CPG's rising demand in Phoenix and the neighboring areas."
About CPG Salon Inc. - http://www.cpgsalon.com
CPG provides turn-key boutique salon services to Retirement Community Providers throughout multiple locations in Metropolitan Phoenix and surrounding cities. Our flagship concept salons Curls, Pearls & Gents focuse on providing excellence in services to retirement communities, building rapport, and addressing seniors’ lifestyle needs with a boutique line of quality products and exceptional service.
About Cadence Living - https://cadencesl.com/
With more than 30 thriving communities, Cadence Living® is proud to offer a safe, friendly and comfortable environment for thousands of happy residents across the country to call home. Our experienced leadership and team members serve with integrity, compassion, and expertise as they strive to deliver an outstanding quality of life to all seniors.
Bring CPG to your Community today
http://www.cpgsalon.com/CPG-Product-Info-Sheet.pdf
Hear about how CPG can enhance your Community
http://bit.ly/2oguEZc
Hear about CPG Careers
https://t.co/gLN05jpBvw
Tweets - @cpgsalon
Follow us @ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cpgsaloninc
CPG Salon, Inc. - Care Beyond Beauty®
Contact
CPG Salon Inc.Contact
Kurt Schemers
602-294-9222
www.cpgsalon.com
Kurt Schemers
602-294-9222
www.cpgsalon.com
Categories