PCV Murcor Employees and PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope Donates to Ukraine Relief
PCV Murcor's nonprofit, PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope, is pleased to share that it has matched employee donations to support Ukraine relief.
Pomona, CA, April 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PCV Murcor’s nonprofit, PCV|VRM Seeds of Hope, is pleased to share that it has matched employee donations to support Ukraine relief. Recently, their employees came together in the hope to provide some comfort to Ukrainians by donating to the UN World Food Program USA.
“This truly demonstrates our core value of community, our global community. It has been a challenging few years for our global community, and I am humbled, encouraged, and proud of how the PCV team perseveres through it all and continues to support any way they can,” PCV Murcor’s Chief Operating Officer Cindy Nasser said.
The UN World Food Program has activated an emergency response operation to provide urgently needed food assistance to people fleeing the violence. For more information on how you can donate to help feed Ukrainians in crisis, please visit UN World Food Program USA's website.
