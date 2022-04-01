Techno Infonet, Ahmedabad Based IT Company Implements a 4.5-Day Workweek
Techno Infonet has implemented a 4.5-day work week, starting from the 1st week of April 2022.
Ahmedabad, India, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In a historic move, Ahmedabad-based IT company Techno Infonet has implemented a 4.5-day work week, starting from the 1st week of April 2022. In a country where some companies in the IT industry are notorious for their 6-day workweek, this announcement comes as a pleasant surprise. Techno Infonet is an employee-centric organization that has implemented many such policies in the past, keeping in mind its employees' welfare and mental well-being.
Moving to a 4.5-day workweek is a decision based on seeking a better work-life balance for the employees. Recently, there has been much focus on mental health issues, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now common knowledge that a work-life conflict can lead to severe psychological distress in overworked employees. Poor emotional stability and workplace stressors can lead to physical illnesses like hypertension and cardiovascular conditions. Still, they can also lead to burn-out in employees and affect their ability to function productively in their personal and professional lives.
The stress problems can even lead to employees dropping out of work. When left unchecked, such stress relate issues can harm businesses through increased absenteeism and decreased productivity. One effective way to maintain employees' mental well-being is to ensure a healthy work-life balance.
A healthy work-life balance enables the employees to lead healthier and happier lives and the stress free employees are more likely to be attentive and focused at work. A balanced lifestyle also reduces employee burn-out and boosts engagement, and a long weekend will help employees find a balance in their life and have a space they can recharge. Keeping the significance of a healthy work-life balance at the fore, the organization has decided to take the cautious step of moving to a 4.5-day work week.
While addressing his connections on LinkedIn regarding the 4.5-day work week policy, Techno Infonet’s CEO Sam Maniar said, "The employees are the backbone of any organization and the major drivers of the company's success. On an average working day, an employee contributes 60 percent of their waking hours to their job. Thus, it becomes the company's responsibility to provide the employees with all the support needed to ensure a healthy work-life balance." The long the weekend is expected to improve the employees' mental well-being by giving them ample time to spend with their loved ones and focus on their personal needs like hobbies and recreation. The impact of the change on the employees' personal growth and their emotional wellness due to the new workweek policy will be analysed by the management periodically.
The employees will continue receiving the same remuneration as before, and there will be no reduction in the number of holidays due to the implementation of this policy. As an early adopter in India to implement a 4.5-day workweek, Techno Infonet is pioneering a corporate trend towards a better work-life balance for the employees to improve their mental well-being. It is hoped that other organizations will follow suit and help take the movement forward to make the IT industry more employee-centric.
