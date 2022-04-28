SottoPelle® Recognizes Mary Hudson, MSPA, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Fresno, CA, April 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mary Hudson, MSPA, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since March 2020.
Mary Hudson, MSPA, is Board Certified, MSPA, and received her degree from California State University.
Mary Hudson, MSPA, has practiced Dermatology for over ten years and works as a surgical first assistant in plastic surgery. Mary Hudson, MSPA, has extensive knowledge of treating multiple skin conditions and has completed extensive education in acne treatment. Mary Hudson, MSPA, enjoys practicing anti-aging medicine, combining skincare, injectable fillers, Botox, micro-needling, and PRP for skin and hair restoration.
After much careful consideration and research, Mary Hudson, MSPA, determined that the SottoPelle® Method would provide the best results for her clients. Having been trained in the SottoPelle® Method of pellet bio-identical hormone replacement therapy Mary Hudson, MSPA, found it exciting as it enables her to help others feel younger on the inside as they look younger on the outside.
Mary Hudson, MSPA, is one of the few medical Providers in the Central Valley certified in hormone replacement therapy for men and women, using only bioidentical hormones. Mary Hudson, MSPA, is compassionate, knowledgeable, and ethical, ensuring that her patients receive personalized treatments directed toward their concerns and issues instead of overselling unnecessary treatments and products. She takes pride in caring for her patients, and as a patient of hers, you will ensure a one-of-a-kind experience.
Mary Hudson, MSPA, loves water skiing, traveling, hiking, and spending time with her family in her spare time.
"We are proud to be associated with Mary Hudson, MSPA, whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT," states CarolAnn Tutera, C.E.O. of the SottoPelle® Method. "We are thrilled to have Mary Hudson, MSPA, as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care."
View additional information about Mary Hudson, MSPA, or to contact the office; please visit her SottoPelle® Directory Listing:
https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/mary-hudson-pa-c/
Provider Information:
Mary Hudson, MSPA
1348 West Herndon Avenue
Fresno, CA 93711
(559) 559-326-8867
Company Information:
SottoPelle® Method is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® Method and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team
Phone: (323) 986-5100
marketing@sphrt.com
Source: SottoPelle® Method
