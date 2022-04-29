Vendux Expands Team with New Partner
Andrew Miller brings 30 years of professional services expertise. Market for fractional senior talent expanding rapidly. Vendux has become industry leader.
San Francisco, CA, April 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vendux, one of the leading providers of interim and fractional sales leadership, announced today that Andrew Miller has joined the group as a new partner. With 30 years of professional services experience, Andrew will help further build the Vendux organization in the areas of business development and operations. He brings extensive experience in talent-focused businesses across the US and internationally. Going back 20 years, Andrew was on the launch team for a fractional talent business serving Wall Street banks which was later acquired for an all-cash deal.
Launched in 2019, Vendux has grown to become the largest community of sales leaders for interim and fractional assignments in the US. Vendux has developed a proprietary matching algorithm based on deep semantic search, context-weighted, and role-relevant data points to facilitate the process of identifying the perfect match between both parties. This model has slashed turnover rates to near zero, while impact rates have soared. The diversity and depth of the community allow Vendux to match every client with a sales leader who has demonstrated success in an identical business scenario before.
“We are extremely proud of this milestone,” shares Henning Schwinum, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Vendux. “Andrew’s experience in executive search, professional services, and general management is a perfect addition to our expanding organization. Our clients have come to expect a high level of service, quick and accurate needs matching, and reliability.” Tim Kelley, another executive on the Vendux founding team, said, "Andrew’s background with global enterprises, early-stage companies, and fractional talent will be a big plus for us."
“There are many options for fractional executives these days,” Andrew said, “but the Vendux model takes the matching process and overall client service to a new level.”
Based in the Bay Area, Andrew serves as an adviser and a fractional executive to several companies and consultancies. He is an avid cyclist, world traveler, and increasingly involved with climate conservation related programs.
