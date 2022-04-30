Kilimanjaro Sunrise Adds New Group Climb Dates for 2023
Kilimanjaro Sunrise recently added more group climb dates to their already loaded schedule.
Chandler, AZ, April 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “With COVID restrictions winding down more and more people are looking to travel again,” said Dana John Wentzel, Managing Partner, Kilimanjaro Sunrise. “Why not book a trek up Kilimanjaro before the crowds come back. Normally, 35,000 people a year attempt to summit Mount Kilimanjaro, but not a lot of people are booked for 2022.”
The most important element to having a safe and successful summit of Mount Kilimanjaro are the guides. Kilimanjaro Sunrise hires accomplished, experienced Kilimanjaro guides and enrolls them in Wilderness First Responders courses to get their certification. This is the Western industry standard for professional guides. Each climb is staffed with a 1-to-2 guide to climber ratio. The porters have also been working with the guides for years. They work as a team. On summit night, they have a 1-to-1 ratio with guides, assistant guides, and senior porters accompanying each client. Moreover, Kilimanjaro Sunrise guides conduct daily health checks by measuring each climber’s pulse and oxygen saturation, which indicates how well one is adapting to the decreasing oxygen on the mountain.
Kilimanjaro Sunrise’s safety and rescue protocols were developed over the past 20-plus years guiding Kilimanjaro. The Operations Manager is a second-generation Kilimanjaro trekking and safari manager. He took over for his father when he retired. He and the guides he hires have been working on Kilimanjaro for decades. Some have summited over 300 times. There isn't anything they have not seen. Additionally, all Kilimanjaro Sunrise clients are covered by AMREF Flying Doctors' evacuation insurance. Ill or injured climbers can be transported by helicopter off the mountain, to the hospital in case of a serious emergency. Furthermore, ALTOX Personal Oxygen Systems are available to reduce or cut symptoms of altitude sickness.
While on the mountain, Kilimanjaro Sunrise clients rest and relax in tents made by Kailas, an outdoor company that has been making time-tested outdoor equipment for Everest expeditions. “The tents we use are manufactured especially for us with Kilimanjaro in mind,” Wentzel noted. “The tent has been designed to wick moisture from the sleeping area into the vestibule so our clients stay warm and dry inside no matter what is going on outside.” Better equipment makes for a better experience.
Hot breakfasts, lunches, and dinners are prepared using fresh, local ingredients. “We don’t give our clients the box lunches that almost every other company uses,” Wentzel stated. “They are bland, full of empty calories, and hard to swallow. Box lunches hinder your climb because they are unappetizing.”
Additionally, Wentzel stated that protein is a necessary macronutrient for proper acclimatization. So Kilimanjaro Sunrise serves an average of 200 grams of meat per day throughout the climb to meet clients’ protein requirements. “This is not the norm,” said Wentzel. “Most operators serve much less.”
Kilimanjaro Sunrise’s impeccable service is similar to the luxury operators, but for a fraction of the cost.
Wentzel explained that every expense was meticulously evaluated to ensure that every cost incurred made a significant difference in the client's experience. “We value the feedback we have received from previous clients,” Wentzel stated. “We are always looking to improve our service, and hearing what our clients say about us helps us make future client’s climb even better.”
“To sum it up, we have decades of experience, better equipment, and a great staff to make your dream a reality. We operate on a higher level of safety and are more environmentally and socially responsible. And we do it all for less money,” said Wentzel.
About Kilimanjaro Sunrise
Launched in 2020, Kilimanjaro Sunrise is an adventure travel specialist leading high-end climbs on Mount Kilimanjaro. Even though they are a newer company the Managing Partner and Operations Manager have years of experience with other companies. They saw how others were guiding Kilimanjaro and took that knowledge and created a better mid-range guiding company. Kilimanjaro Sunrise is a member of Leave No Trace, an outdoor ethics organization and a member of the Kilimanjaro Porters Assistance Project (KPAP) – a non-profit organization that monitors Kilimanjaro operators to protect the welfare of porters.
Contact
Dana John Wentzel
602-730-5028
https://kilimanjarosunrise.com
