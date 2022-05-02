Attorney Lynnette Macomber Joins Orr & Reno
Orr & Reno welcomes civil litigation attorney Lynnette Macomber to the Concord, New Hampshire-based law firm.
Concord, NH, May 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Orr & Reno welcomes civil litigation attorney Lynnette Macomber to the law firm. A graduate of the University of New Hampshire School of Law, Lynnette has represented clients at various stages of litigation and all levels of New Hampshire’s courts, as well as before the N.H. Commission for Human Rights and the Office of Professional Licensure. Lynnette has assisted with appellate briefs to the N.H. Supreme Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.
“Orr and Reno is pleased to welcome Lynnette Macomber. She adds to our young and talented group of associates, and our busy litigation group is thrilled to add her to the team,” says Orr & Reno President Peter Burger.
About Orr & Reno
The trusted attorneys at Orr & Reno have been bringing sound judgment and a practical approach to New England’s legal challenges for over 75 years. One of New Hampshire's most respected law firms, Orr & Reno is a full-service commercial law firm serving clients in business, education, energy, health care, insurance, media, real estate, religious and nonprofit organizations, telecommunications and more. Founded in 1946, Orr & Reno is headquartered in Concord, NH. To learn more, visit www.orr-reno.com
“Orr and Reno is pleased to welcome Lynnette Macomber. She adds to our young and talented group of associates, and our busy litigation group is thrilled to add her to the team,” says Orr & Reno President Peter Burger.
About Orr & Reno
The trusted attorneys at Orr & Reno have been bringing sound judgment and a practical approach to New England’s legal challenges for over 75 years. One of New Hampshire's most respected law firms, Orr & Reno is a full-service commercial law firm serving clients in business, education, energy, health care, insurance, media, real estate, religious and nonprofit organizations, telecommunications and more. Founded in 1946, Orr & Reno is headquartered in Concord, NH. To learn more, visit www.orr-reno.com
Contact
Orr & RenoContact
Mike DeBlasi
(603) 566-9399
orr-reno.com
Mike DeBlasi
(603) 566-9399
orr-reno.com
Categories