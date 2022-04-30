Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Attended KCMA’s 66th Annual Spring Leadership Conference
Sarasota, FL, April 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association (KCMA) is a voluntary, non-profit trade association founded in 1955 that represents North American cabinet manufacturers and suppliers. With a membership now over 300 strong throughout the United States, KCMA works to advance the industry through advocacy, setting standards, sponsoring research, and providing management tools and educational programs. KCMA sets nationally recognized performance standards for cabinets with the KCMA Certification.
Each year, KCMA members gather for this high-caliber KCMA Annual Convention and Leadership Conference. It’s recognized within the cabinet manufacturing industry as a must-attend gathering at which superior speakers, well-known economists, expert consultants, and best-in-class practitioners present and discuss industry trends, and the economy.
One of the many excellent speakers included Robert Dietz, Chief Economist and Senior Vice President for Economics and Housing Policy for the National Association of Home Builders who spoke about the impact of the imports on the US Cabinet Manufacturers; Post COVID and the impact of rising interest rates, increased material costs, supply chain interruption, inflation and tax legislation on your business. Others included Kristin Arnold, an expert in the area of leading workplace teams; Garrison Wynn, who fused comic timing and research to deliver motivational business expertise; Paul Erickson, an expert in Supply Chain Management Strategies and Practices; and the Emerging Leaders Council, comprised of cabinet manufacturers that comprised a panel of “Let’s Talk Cabinets.”
McElmeel said, “I always look forward to attending this conference, as it gives me a chance to interact with our clients and other Kitchen and Bath Industry manufacturers and suppliers. KCMA’s leadership, especially Betsy Natz, KCMA CEO should be especially proud as this year’s Conference was a tremendous success as it had the best selection of speakers of any KCMA Conference I have ever attended and at one of the best hotel/conference venues. They say if you can walk away from a conference with just one idea to implement in your business, it was worthwhile attending. I left this Conference with multiple ideas that we will begin implementing at Brooke Chase Associates.”
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Since its beginning in 1980, Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has grown into an international retained executive search firm specializing in the identification, evaluation, and placement of qualified industry professionals within the building materials, kitchen and bath, HVAC, and plumbing industries. Our recruiting techniques are precise and direct. We have one of the strongest databases in the search profession containing profiles of over 52,000 qualified professionals. Additionally, our strength in research permits us to go beyond our past contacts and target companies to identify potential candidates in any functional discipline. Our clients are the virtual “Who’s Who” of The Building Products Industry.
Our business is driven by a single principle; Successful companies start with successful people.
It is this understanding that has guided us in recruiting top talent for many of the most successful organizations in industry.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com
