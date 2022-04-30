Engel & Völkers Fourth Year as a Tampa Bay Top Workplace
Tampa Bay area’s Engel & Völkers Real Estate Brokerages ranked a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times for four consecutive years.
Madeira Beach, FL, April 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers Belleair, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, and Engel & Völkers South Tampa once again ranked one of Tampa Bay’s Top Workplaces 2022 by the Tampa Bay Times. This is the fourth consecutive year they were presented with this accolade.
In the Tampa Bay region, multiple leading companies were surveyed by their employees and were ranked by the Tampa Bay Times based on leadership, compensation and training, workplace flexibility, and diversity. To be considered for participation, companies or government entities had to employ at least 50 workers in Florida and be at least a year old. This program was created by the Tampa Bay Times and Energage. Energage is an employee engagement platform which enables users to learn, understand and leverage employee ideas to align and equip leaders, and empower employees to participate and take actions that make a difference in their workplace.
Employees from hundreds of local Tampa Bay area businesses were surveyed about several topics, including practices and policies that make these companies the top places to work. “Being consecutively ranked a Top Workplace in the Tampa Bay area attests to our strong collaborative and cooperative culture. I personally am very pleased to provide the tools and resources, services, and leadership to our employees who obviously enjoy being a vital part of such a global brand,” states Cherie Pattishall, Broker and License Partner for both Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa. Pattishall is also a member of the Luxury Home Marketing Institute and holds several designations including, Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), e-Pro, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), and Professional Property Management Certificate (PPMC).
“Over the past decade, the Tampa Bay Times has recognized more than 300 Top Workplaces and shared the stories of their employees and what makes them special,” said Engel & Völkers Belleair Broker and License Partner Kelly Montgomery-Kepler. "Being recognized once again, for the fourth year in a row, showcases that we, as leaders, are committed to providing the best work atmosphere for our employees and the Realtors® who join us in order to offer the bespoke experience Engel & Völkers is known for throughout the world.”
For a complete list of the 2022 Top Workplaces in Tampa Bay, go to www.tampabay.com/topworkplaces.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 260 shop locations with 5,900 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 15,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:
www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
In the Tampa Bay region, multiple leading companies were surveyed by their employees and were ranked by the Tampa Bay Times based on leadership, compensation and training, workplace flexibility, and diversity. To be considered for participation, companies or government entities had to employ at least 50 workers in Florida and be at least a year old. This program was created by the Tampa Bay Times and Energage. Energage is an employee engagement platform which enables users to learn, understand and leverage employee ideas to align and equip leaders, and empower employees to participate and take actions that make a difference in their workplace.
Employees from hundreds of local Tampa Bay area businesses were surveyed about several topics, including practices and policies that make these companies the top places to work. “Being consecutively ranked a Top Workplace in the Tampa Bay area attests to our strong collaborative and cooperative culture. I personally am very pleased to provide the tools and resources, services, and leadership to our employees who obviously enjoy being a vital part of such a global brand,” states Cherie Pattishall, Broker and License Partner for both Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa. Pattishall is also a member of the Luxury Home Marketing Institute and holds several designations including, Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), e-Pro, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), and Professional Property Management Certificate (PPMC).
“Over the past decade, the Tampa Bay Times has recognized more than 300 Top Workplaces and shared the stories of their employees and what makes them special,” said Engel & Völkers Belleair Broker and License Partner Kelly Montgomery-Kepler. "Being recognized once again, for the fourth year in a row, showcases that we, as leaders, are committed to providing the best work atmosphere for our employees and the Realtors® who join us in order to offer the bespoke experience Engel & Völkers is known for throughout the world.”
For a complete list of the 2022 Top Workplaces in Tampa Bay, go to www.tampabay.com/topworkplaces.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 260 shop locations with 5,900 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 15,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:
www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
Contact
Engel & Völkers Madeira BeachContact
Cherie Pattishall
(727) 394-7365
madeirabeach.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
Cherie Pattishall
(727) 394-7365
madeirabeach.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
Categories