Volunteer MBC Marks 2022 National Volunteer Week with Youthful Virtual V-Oscars Awards and Flag-Raising Ceremony at Mississauga City Hall
Brampton, Canada, April 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- To kick off National Volunteer Week, Volunteer MBC hosted its first ever flag-raising ceremony at Mississauga Celebration Square this past Sunday. The City of Mississauga also honoured the occasion by lighting the clock tower green at night. Three days prior, Volunteer MBC livestreamed the 2022 Virtual V-Oscars, Peel Region’s ultimate volunteer recognition event presented by Maritime-Ontario, in which local not-for-profit organizations celebrated a mosaic of 74 volunteer award nominees and 90 COVID-19 Star medalists.
The Volunteer MBC flag-raising ceremony was emceed by community leader Sukhjit Singh, with Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Councillor Chris Fonseca in attendance, who also took part in presenting the Hazel McCallion Power of Giving Award – sponsored by Brampton Brick Limited – to community leader John Brian Digby, which had been presented to him virtually during the V-Oscars ceremony.
“As we join together to mark National Volunteer Week, I want to extend my sincerest gratitude to all of you for the work you do in our community, keeping us resilient and keeping us strong,” said Mayor Crombie. “The dedication demonstrated by volunteers is remarkable. So many people in the community have needed our help, especially during the pandemic. You mobilized quickly to ensure no one was left behind. You stepped up to help our most vulnerable community members and your efforts did not go unnoticed.” Themed "Empathy in Action" this year, National Volunteer Week brings Canada together in celebrating volunteerism in all its life-altering forms.
The most notable presence at this year’s V-Oscars edition was the overwhelming number of youth, from the numerous volunteer award nominees and recipients in most categories and those listed among the COVID-19 Stars, to the phenomenal Central Peel SS Concert Strings Orchestra performing on stage, to the youth advocates Zahra Sina and Charlton Sinclair co-hosting alongside emcee Jake Dheer, and of course the enthused event attendees cheering on their volunteer heroes. Viewers purchased e-cards for a chance to win a Wine Lover’s Escape retreat to Hockley Valley Resort, with proceeds going towards Volunteer MBC’s youth programs. Seniors, too, shone during the event, including Karen Brannon of William Osler Health System, who was awarded the Lois Rice Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award –supported by Ms. Lois Rice herself– for her many years of service at Peel Memorial and Brampton Civic Hospitals. Thanks to Entertainment Sponsor MacMaster Buick GMC, Vesnivka Choir, Valeriu Kytzak and Dynasty Dance Company’s Competitive Team also delighted the V-Oscars audience with their artistic talents.
“The young volunteers featured at the V-Oscars Awards are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are leaders of today, growing into tomorrow’s greats,” Volunteer MBC’s Board President Jim Waechter noted. “The love for their community and genuine wish to better this world can be seen far and wide in the amazing work they do alongside their peers and mentors every day.”
The Judging Committee, comprised of seasoned volunteer managers from the community –Alyson Monery of the Town of Caledon, Deb Wach of Community Living Mississauga, Rada Micic of Brampton Library, and Gaya Nagendra of Rotary Club of Mississauga-Malton– undertook the challenging task of scoring the nominations.
Here are the 2022 Virtual V-Oscars award recipients:
● Karen Brannon (William Osler Health System) received the Lois Rice Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award supported by Lois Rice.
● Nelly Gong (United Way Greater Toronto) received the John Huether Award for Volunteering Excellence sponsored by The Co-operators.
● Juliet Jackson (Peel Children's Aid Society) received the Bonnie Yagar Award for Outstanding Board Leadership sponsored by Pallett Valo LLP.
● The Leader in Volunteer Engagement Award sponsored by BTI Brand Innovations went to Divya Arora (Community Climate Council).
● The Newcomer Gem Volunteer Award sponsored by DoGood Fundraising went to Tarini Arora (William Osler Health System).
● Continuum of Care Award supported by Jim Waechter went to the Chinese Advisory Council of United Way Greater Toronto.
● The Leader of Tomorrow Award supported by Kenneth O'Driscoll went to Rachel Stubits (Community Living Mississauga).
● The Helping Hands Award – Mississauga supported by Sukhjit Singh Ahluwalia was received by Lynn Friedman (Volunteer MBC).
● The Helping Hands Award – Brampton sponsored by Rotary Club of Brampton was received by Myrol Parsons (Regeneration Outreach Community).
● The Helping Hands Award – Caledon sponsored by Rotary Club of Palgrave was received by Nicole Yardy (Community Climate Council).
● The Family VolunTree Award sponsored by Peel Children's Aid Foundation was received by Cancian Family (Caledon Community Services).
● Vollit (nominated by Volunteer MBC) received the Youth Lead by Example Award supported by Perera Family.
● Erinwood Ford (nominated by the Victorian Order of Nurses Peel) received the Business Vitality Award – Mississauga sponsored by OASSIS Benefit Plans.
● Scotiabank at Highway 10 & Ray Lawson (nominated by Volunteer MBC) received the Business Vitality Award – Brampton supported by Arno Ilic.
● CANES Community Care (nominated by Victorian Order of Nurses Peel and Caledon Meals on Wheels) received the Business Vitality Award – Caledon supported by the Town of Caledon.
About Volunteer MBC
Volunteer MBC is a registered charity which fuels purposeful connections between thousands of Peel residents and hundreds of community service organizations to respond to the community’s most pressing social issues, taking pride in its capacity-building activities done via volunteer management and learning services for nonprofits. Please visit www.volunteermbc.org for more information.
The Volunteer MBC flag-raising ceremony was emceed by community leader Sukhjit Singh, with Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Councillor Chris Fonseca in attendance, who also took part in presenting the Hazel McCallion Power of Giving Award – sponsored by Brampton Brick Limited – to community leader John Brian Digby, which had been presented to him virtually during the V-Oscars ceremony.
“As we join together to mark National Volunteer Week, I want to extend my sincerest gratitude to all of you for the work you do in our community, keeping us resilient and keeping us strong,” said Mayor Crombie. “The dedication demonstrated by volunteers is remarkable. So many people in the community have needed our help, especially during the pandemic. You mobilized quickly to ensure no one was left behind. You stepped up to help our most vulnerable community members and your efforts did not go unnoticed.” Themed "Empathy in Action" this year, National Volunteer Week brings Canada together in celebrating volunteerism in all its life-altering forms.
The most notable presence at this year’s V-Oscars edition was the overwhelming number of youth, from the numerous volunteer award nominees and recipients in most categories and those listed among the COVID-19 Stars, to the phenomenal Central Peel SS Concert Strings Orchestra performing on stage, to the youth advocates Zahra Sina and Charlton Sinclair co-hosting alongside emcee Jake Dheer, and of course the enthused event attendees cheering on their volunteer heroes. Viewers purchased e-cards for a chance to win a Wine Lover’s Escape retreat to Hockley Valley Resort, with proceeds going towards Volunteer MBC’s youth programs. Seniors, too, shone during the event, including Karen Brannon of William Osler Health System, who was awarded the Lois Rice Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award –supported by Ms. Lois Rice herself– for her many years of service at Peel Memorial and Brampton Civic Hospitals. Thanks to Entertainment Sponsor MacMaster Buick GMC, Vesnivka Choir, Valeriu Kytzak and Dynasty Dance Company’s Competitive Team also delighted the V-Oscars audience with their artistic talents.
“The young volunteers featured at the V-Oscars Awards are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are leaders of today, growing into tomorrow’s greats,” Volunteer MBC’s Board President Jim Waechter noted. “The love for their community and genuine wish to better this world can be seen far and wide in the amazing work they do alongside their peers and mentors every day.”
The Judging Committee, comprised of seasoned volunteer managers from the community –Alyson Monery of the Town of Caledon, Deb Wach of Community Living Mississauga, Rada Micic of Brampton Library, and Gaya Nagendra of Rotary Club of Mississauga-Malton– undertook the challenging task of scoring the nominations.
Here are the 2022 Virtual V-Oscars award recipients:
● Karen Brannon (William Osler Health System) received the Lois Rice Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award supported by Lois Rice.
● Nelly Gong (United Way Greater Toronto) received the John Huether Award for Volunteering Excellence sponsored by The Co-operators.
● Juliet Jackson (Peel Children's Aid Society) received the Bonnie Yagar Award for Outstanding Board Leadership sponsored by Pallett Valo LLP.
● The Leader in Volunteer Engagement Award sponsored by BTI Brand Innovations went to Divya Arora (Community Climate Council).
● The Newcomer Gem Volunteer Award sponsored by DoGood Fundraising went to Tarini Arora (William Osler Health System).
● Continuum of Care Award supported by Jim Waechter went to the Chinese Advisory Council of United Way Greater Toronto.
● The Leader of Tomorrow Award supported by Kenneth O'Driscoll went to Rachel Stubits (Community Living Mississauga).
● The Helping Hands Award – Mississauga supported by Sukhjit Singh Ahluwalia was received by Lynn Friedman (Volunteer MBC).
● The Helping Hands Award – Brampton sponsored by Rotary Club of Brampton was received by Myrol Parsons (Regeneration Outreach Community).
● The Helping Hands Award – Caledon sponsored by Rotary Club of Palgrave was received by Nicole Yardy (Community Climate Council).
● The Family VolunTree Award sponsored by Peel Children's Aid Foundation was received by Cancian Family (Caledon Community Services).
● Vollit (nominated by Volunteer MBC) received the Youth Lead by Example Award supported by Perera Family.
● Erinwood Ford (nominated by the Victorian Order of Nurses Peel) received the Business Vitality Award – Mississauga sponsored by OASSIS Benefit Plans.
● Scotiabank at Highway 10 & Ray Lawson (nominated by Volunteer MBC) received the Business Vitality Award – Brampton supported by Arno Ilic.
● CANES Community Care (nominated by Victorian Order of Nurses Peel and Caledon Meals on Wheels) received the Business Vitality Award – Caledon supported by the Town of Caledon.
About Volunteer MBC
Volunteer MBC is a registered charity which fuels purposeful connections between thousands of Peel residents and hundreds of community service organizations to respond to the community’s most pressing social issues, taking pride in its capacity-building activities done via volunteer management and learning services for nonprofits. Please visit www.volunteermbc.org for more information.
Contact
Volunteer MBCContact
Rucsandra Saulean
647.203.5158
https://www.volunteermbc.org/
Rucsandra Saulean
647.203.5158
https://www.volunteermbc.org/
Categories