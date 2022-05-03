Genesys Works Receives $35,000 Good Neighbor Grant from the Cooke Foundation
Genesys Works National Capital Region (GWNCR) has received a $35,000 grant from the Cooke Foundation to support pathways to college and career success for youth from under-resourced communities.
Lansdowne, VA, May 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced the 18 nonprofit organizations from Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC that will receive a total of $504,804 from its annual Good Neighbor Grant program. Since 2012, the Foundation has provided 103 Good Neighbor Grants totaling over $2.5 million to 70 local youth-serving organizations. The 2022 Good Neighbor Grant recipients will collectively serve over 9,500 students in a broad variety of programs focused on providing high-quality academic programs, college access initiatives, and arts education.
Genesys Works National Capital Region (GWNCR) has been selected for a grant in the amount of $35,000 to support pathways to college and career success for youth from under-resourced communities through workforce training, meaningful paid corporate internships, professional certifications, impactful relationships, and college and career support.
“As our students overcome barriers and exceed expectations, we are glad to partner with a pioneering organization like The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. These funds will enhance our ability to engage our students in enriching educational and career exposure activities,” said Selvon M. Waldron, executive director of Genesys Works National Capital Region.
In 2022, GWNCR will serve 60 high school students and 150 alumni. The core program includes skills training, a rigorous program that teaches students tangible technology and professional skills, and empowers their transformation from high school students to young professionals.
“This year’s cohort of grantees provide diverse opportunities that we know contribute to meaningful educational experiences that enable students to pursue their greatest potential,” said Seppy Basili, executive director of the Foundation. “Every year, we have the honor of supporting hundreds of talented students across the country. But it’s also important to us that we invest in the good work happening in our own backyard, in organizations that are cultivating our next generation of talented scholars and citizens. We’re proud to support the work of these 18 organizations, and to deepen our partnerships in the year to come.”
A detailed listing of all the 2022 Good Neighbor Grant recipients can be found here: https://www.jkcf.org/our-stories/18-local-organizations-receive-grants-from-the-jack-kent-cooke-foundation-to-support-students/
The Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded $230 million in scholarships to nearly 3,000 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive counseling and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $125 million in grants to organizations that serve such students.
Genesys Works provides pathways to career success for high school students in underserved communities through skills training, meaningful work experiences, and impactful relationships. The program consists of 8 weeks of technical and professional skills training, a paid year-long corporate internship, college and career coaching, and alumni support to and through college. The goal is to move more students out of poverty and into professional careers, creating a more productive and diverse workforce in the process. Since its founding in 2002, Genesys Works has grown to serve thousands of students annually in Houston, Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul, the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington’s National Capital Region and New York. To learn more, visit genesysworks.org.
