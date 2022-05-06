"Powerful Postpartum" - New Book Looks at Motherhood as a Catalyst for Inner Discovery
"Powerful Postpartum" invites the reader to explore new motherhood as a moment filled with potential for personal growth and maturation. This work positions motherhood as a catalyst for inner discovery, where a mother embarks on the first and most important step of spiritual growth, “know thyself.” With shelves filled with how-to guides on infant care and physical recovery, "Powerful Postpartum" delivers the message that finally recognizes the transformative experience of the mother.
New York, NY, May 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Powerful Postpartum: Exploring the Spiritual Significance of Early Motherhood - Kelly Van Zandt
Published in paperback
priced $11.99
“Powerful Postpartum is the maternal spiritual companion that we have all been waiting for.” -Amely Greeven, Co-Author The First Forty Days, The Essential Art of Nourishing the New Mother
Powerful Postpartum is a meditation on early motherhood and invites the reader to explore the time after birth as a moment filled with potential for personal growth and maturation. This work positions motherhood as a catalyst for inner discovery, where a mother embarks on the first and most important step of spiritual growth, “know thyself.”
With shelves filled with how-to guides on infant care and physical recovery, Powerful Postpartum delivers the message that finally recognizes the transformative experience of the mother. Each chapter is carefully created to include nonsectarian spiritual wisdom, opportunities for reflection, and original poetry highlighting the sacred moments of early motherhood. A mother can refer again and again to the approachable chapters as a cradle of soothing peace through the many ups and downs of life after birth.
Often we hear the word "postpartum" and automatically think of depression. Most simply, the word "postpartum" means the time following birth. In combining "postpartum" with "powerful" this book reframes the time after birth as a profound moment in the mother's life.
Kelly Van Zandt is a mother of two living in New York City. She supports mothers through her expertise in postpartum care and spiritual studies.
Kelly Van Zandt
917.608.5550
If you would like more information about Powerful Postpartum or to schedule an interview with Kelly, please contact her directly by phone 917.608.5550 or Kelly@powerfulpostpartum.com.
