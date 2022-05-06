"Powerful Postpartum" - New Book Looks at Motherhood as a Catalyst for Inner Discovery

"Powerful Postpartum" invites the reader to explore new motherhood as a moment filled with potential for personal growth and maturation. This work positions motherhood as a catalyst for inner discovery, where a mother embarks on the first and most important step of spiritual growth, “know thyself.” With shelves filled with how-to guides on infant care and physical recovery, "Powerful Postpartum" delivers the message that finally recognizes the transformative experience of the mother.