Forum to Focus on Modernizing the Electric Grid in North America
Decarbonizing and optimizing the efficiency of the U.S. electric grid will be a key focus of the May 10-11 event in Chicago.
Chicago, IL, May 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A recent report by the National Conference of State Legislatures shared an eye-opening statistic: "60% of the U.S. distribution lines have surpassed their 50-year life expectancy and it is estimated that $1.5 to $2 trillion will be spent by 2030 to modernize the grid just to maintain reliability." Utilities and regulators are between rock and a hard place as they try to balance the needs to modernize the grid and ever-increasing affordability concerns.
The 7th Annual Grid Modernization Forum, May 10-11, 2022 in Chicago, organized by the Smart Grid Observer, will offer a unique venue for utility professionals to network one-on-one with colleagues and share insights regarding strategies and advances in modernizing the electric grid. The very latest technology advances, deployments and applications will be examined in depth with an eye toward what works, what doesn't, and how utilities can best move forward in the current environment.
“Climate change, aging infrastructure, and the move toward decentralization are key drivers for the 21st Century grid,” says Daniel Coran, program manager for the Forum. “This event is designed to help utilities zero in on these drivers and implement the best, most cost-effective strategies for delivering reliable, sustainable energy in an evolving ecosystem.”
Top industry experts from the following organizations will be participating: ComEd, National Grid, Consumers Energy, GridWise Alliance, EPRI, The Brattle Group, EPRI, Citizens Utility Board, Uplight, Wärtsilä Energy, Schneider Electric, EV Connect, Elevate Energy, Energy Dome, Switched Source and more.
Topics to be covered include:
• Grid Modernization Progress, Initiatives and Market Driver
• Serving the Energy Consumer: Current Behaviors, Preferences and Requirements
• Renewables and the Grid: Friends - Not Enemies - When Managed Collaboratively
• Grid Modernization: What is Holding Us Back?
• Achieving Grid Edge Operations Flexibility via Non-Wires Alternatives
• The Role of Storage & Solar in Grid Resiliency: Lessons Learned from Texas
• Long-Duration Energy Storage: Technology Advances and Business Models
• Smart Building Electrification and the Next-Gen Grid
• EV Charging, Microgrids and Demand Response: Building the Grid of the Future
• Transmission Network Modernization: Options and Directions Forward
• Emerging Technologies and Tools for the Next-Generation Grid
• And more
The Forum will be conducted in-person, however attendees may participate virtually via GoToMeeting if their company's travel policy does not yet allow for in-person attendance.
"The electric grid in North America will be undergoing significant change as we seek to maximize renewables penetration and energy storage," says Coran. "This Forum provides a particularly useful venue in which utility professionals can network face to face and help the industry meet this growing challenge effectively."
A special 20% registration discount is available for electric utility employees. For full information, visit www.grid-modernization-forum.com
Daniel Coran
815-310-3343
www.smartgridobserver.com
