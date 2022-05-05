Provectus Transforms UI for Apache Kafka with New Features and Enhancements in v0.4 Release
Provectus, a Silicon Valley artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy, is excited to announce the release of UI for Apache Kafka v0.4. The updated version of this free, open-source web UI comes with new features for smart filtering, live message tailing, and handling functionality of topics. It includes crucial improvements and enhancements designed to help developers optimize the monitoring and management of Apache Kafka clusters.
Palo Alto, CA, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- UI for Apache Kafka enables developers to efficiently monitor data flows, identify data issues, and report any detected inconsistencies.
The lightweight UI makes it easy to observe key metrics of Apache Kafka clusters, including Brokers, Topics, Partitions, Production, and Consumption, without having to use additional CLI tools. This results in faster reporting, reduced time to resolution and minimal engineering silos, making the development process more efficient.
The v0.4 of UI for Apache Kafka represents a major upgrade to the v0.3 release.
New Features Added in UI for Apache Kafka v0.4:
Smart filters
Live message tailing
Ability to clone topic functionality
Ability to recreate topic functionality
Support of local environments without internet access
As requested by the community, the KSQL functionality of the service was completely overhauled, to provide a more precise and interactive interface for handling data in Apache Kafka.
Additional Enhancements Implemented in UI for Apache Kafka v0.4:
Kafka Connect — Added basic authentication support
Zookeeper — No longer required for access
Schema registry — Added view for comparing schema versions
LDAP — Admin authentication and search filters implemented
Schema registry — Search and pagination implemented
Consumers — Sorting and pagination implemented
Topics — Sorting by size implemented
They continued to work on UI/UX improvements that can help engineers to more precisely manage their tasks in UI for Apache Kafka.
From a quality assurance perspective, the v0.4 release prioritized fixing bugs related to topics and messages, including pagination fixes, message viewing, and duplication.
Provectus will continue to improve the UI for Apache Kafka tool by adding new features and enhancing existing ones, to reduce pressure on engineers to hustle, and to accelerate the delivery of the AI/ML, data and analytics solutions they are working on.
Resources
To learn more about the UI for Apache Kafka project, check out the GitHub page.
About Provectus
Provectus is an Artificial Intelligence consultancy and solutions provider, helping companies in Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & CPG, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, and Internet businesses achieve their objectives through AI. Provectus is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit provectus.com.
The lightweight UI makes it easy to observe key metrics of Apache Kafka clusters, including Brokers, Topics, Partitions, Production, and Consumption, without having to use additional CLI tools. This results in faster reporting, reduced time to resolution and minimal engineering silos, making the development process more efficient.
The v0.4 of UI for Apache Kafka represents a major upgrade to the v0.3 release.
New Features Added in UI for Apache Kafka v0.4:
Smart filters
Live message tailing
Ability to clone topic functionality
Ability to recreate topic functionality
Support of local environments without internet access
As requested by the community, the KSQL functionality of the service was completely overhauled, to provide a more precise and interactive interface for handling data in Apache Kafka.
Additional Enhancements Implemented in UI for Apache Kafka v0.4:
Kafka Connect — Added basic authentication support
Zookeeper — No longer required for access
Schema registry — Added view for comparing schema versions
LDAP — Admin authentication and search filters implemented
Schema registry — Search and pagination implemented
Consumers — Sorting and pagination implemented
Topics — Sorting by size implemented
They continued to work on UI/UX improvements that can help engineers to more precisely manage their tasks in UI for Apache Kafka.
From a quality assurance perspective, the v0.4 release prioritized fixing bugs related to topics and messages, including pagination fixes, message viewing, and duplication.
Provectus will continue to improve the UI for Apache Kafka tool by adding new features and enhancing existing ones, to reduce pressure on engineers to hustle, and to accelerate the delivery of the AI/ML, data and analytics solutions they are working on.
Resources
To learn more about the UI for Apache Kafka project, check out the GitHub page.
About Provectus
Provectus is an Artificial Intelligence consultancy and solutions provider, helping companies in Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & CPG, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, and Internet businesses achieve their objectives through AI. Provectus is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit provectus.com.
Contact
ProvectusContact
Iryna Ryslyayeva
+35797866587
provectus.com
Iryna Ryslyayeva
+35797866587
provectus.com
Categories