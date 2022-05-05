Provectus Transforms UI for Apache Kafka with New Features and Enhancements in v0.4 Release

Provectus, a Silicon Valley artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy, is excited to announce the release of UI for Apache Kafka v0.4. The updated version of this free, open-source web UI comes with new features for smart filtering, live message tailing, and handling functionality of topics. It includes crucial improvements and enhancements designed to help developers optimize the monitoring and management of Apache Kafka clusters.