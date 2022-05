Provectus Transforms UI for Apache Kafka with New Features and Enhancements in v0.4 Release

Palo Alto, CA, May 05, 2022 --( PR.com )-- UI for Apache Kafka enables developers to efficiently monitor data flows, identify data issues, and report any detected inconsistencies.The lightweight UI makes it easy to observe key metrics of Apache Kafka clusters, including Brokers, Topics, Partitions, Production, and Consumption, without having to use additional CLI tools. This results in faster reporting, reduced time to resolution and minimal engineering silos, making the development process more efficient.The v0.4 of UI for Apache Kafka represents a major upgrade to the v0.3 release.New Features Added in UI for Apache Kafka v0.4:Smart filtersLive message tailingAbility to clone topic functionalityAbility to recreate topic functionalitySupport of local environments without internet accessAs requested by the community, the KSQL functionality of the service was completely overhauled, to provide a more precise and interactive interface for handling data in Apache Kafka.Additional Enhancements Implemented in UI for Apache Kafka v0.4:Kafka Connect — Added basic authentication supportZookeeper — No longer required for accessSchema registry — Added view for comparing schema versionsLDAP — Admin authentication and search filters implementedSchema registry — Search and pagination implementedConsumers — Sorting and pagination implementedTopics — Sorting by size implementedThey continued to work on UI/UX improvements that can help engineers to more precisely manage their tasks in UI for Apache Kafka.From a quality assurance perspective, the v0.4 release prioritized fixing bugs related to topics and messages, including pagination fixes, message viewing, and duplication.Provectus will continue to improve the UI for Apache Kafka tool by adding new features and enhancing existing ones, to reduce pressure on engineers to hustle, and to accelerate the delivery of the AI/ML, data and analytics solutions they are working on.ResourcesTo learn more about the UI for Apache Kafka project, check out the GitHub page.About ProvectusProvectus is an Artificial Intelligence consultancy and solutions provider, helping companies in Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & CPG, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, and Internet businesses achieve their objectives through AI. Provectus is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit provectus.com.