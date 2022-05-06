Axiom Test Equipment is Now an NH Research Official Rental Partner
Vista, CA, May 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiom Test Equipment, Inc. and NH Research have reached an agreement for Axiom to become an NHR official rental partner in the U.S. Backed by over 50 years of experience, NH Research is able to offer world class test instruments and systems for a wide range of industries.
Axiom Test Equipment, a premier provider of electronic test and measurement equipment rentals, sales and repair services, further expands its rental fleet of high-quality test instruments. As NH Research’s rental partner, Axiom is excited to offer NHR’s high-quality products as solutions to fill customers short-term project testing needs. This partnership allows Axiom Test Equipment to introduce NHR’s grid simulators and battery test systems to users with shorter-term projects and those that want to ‘try before buying’. Users now have a choice to rent or purchase equipment, based on their specific requirements.
The list of industries now able to benefit from the partnership include, Aerospace, Automotive, Battery, Military, Industrial Power, and Renewable Energy.
In 2021, NHR was acquired by NI, together they have worked to provide more complete and open electrification solutions which optimize test workflows and help prevent downtime for customers. NH Research offers solutions with high performance, ease of use simplicity, and top safety standards. NHR’s portfolio of products range from Battery Test Systems, Grid Simulators, and AC/DC Loads. The constant push for innovation and high-quality products, is what makes NH Research one of the leading manufacturers of power test instruments for a variety of industries.
NH Research creates products that push boundaries. One example is the 9300 Series High-Voltage Battery Test System. It has a power range from 100kW up to 2.4MW and dual voltage ranges of 600V and 1200V to cover both low and high-power applications. The key features that differentiate this series from competitors includes modular/scalable power, flexible control options, fast transients, and built-in safety.
Additionally, the brand-new NHR 9500 Series Regenerative Grid Simulator is known to be the industry’s most flexible, high performing, and most compact of its kind. Key features for this series include: the widest true power operating envelope, scalable power from 100 kW modules up to 1.2 MW, power amplifier mode, optional 4 quadrant ac load capability, and built-in galvanic isolation.
If interested in sourcing NH Research’s equipment for your next grid simulator or battery test requirement, the models Axiom offers for rental can be viewed on Axiom’s website at: https://www.axiomtest.com/Manufacturers/NH-Research/
Supply is limited and demand is strong. Reserve your rental unit today.
For any further questions or requirements, contact Axiom Test Equipment at sales@axiomtest.com, call 760-806-6600, or visit Axiom Test Equipment online at https://www.axiomtest.com.
