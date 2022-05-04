Rhode Island Woman Honored with Joseph G.E. Knight Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence

Katrinkles founder and owner Katherine Westcott has been awarded the 2022 Joseph G.E. Knight Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence. The Knight Award is a recognition of a successful small business owner that SCORE Rhode Island (ri.score.org) has worked with for many years. The award was presented by SCORE chapter co-chair James Mutschler.