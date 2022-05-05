Nanobébé Puts a New Spin on the Bottle Brush
London, United Kingdom, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Becoming a new parent can be quite hectic with lots to do (and very little sleep), not to mention the tedious task of washing all those bottles. The daily hassle paired with a new baby means more dishes and less time to clean them. Nanobébé, a top innovator of baby products and nutrient-preserving bottles, announced the launch of their E-Brush Electric Baby Bottle Brush. The new Nanobébé E-Brush takes some of the weight off by drastically speeding up bottle cleaning time. The most common feedback heard from mums about the electric brush is that their partners no longer complain about bottle cleaning because they actually enjoy it with this new high-tech tool. Whether cleaning baby bottles, pump parts or a favorite water bottle, this smart kitchen technology can clean it all.
Here's why new parents love the Nanobébé Electric Baby Bottle Brush:
-It's electric and spins to clean every part of a baby bottle quickly and efficiently
-Partners are excited about supporting mum and baby's bottle-feeding journey
-Replaceable heads keep the brush fresh and hygienic
-High-quality silicone handle is comfortable to hold and looks sleek
From its durable sponge head to its suction cup base, this brush has been thoughtfully designed with next-level cleaning in mind. The high-speed rotation and gentle bristles work together to thoroughly remove every trace of residue in a matter of seconds. Every nook and cranny will be accounted for. The base houses a built-in, rechargeable battery with magnetic waterproof connection making this a unique cleaning solution.
This brush, along with rest of the Nanobébé cleaning line (microwave steam steriliser and slim drying rack), makes washing and sanitising bottles now easier than ever. They have truly taken the terms "feeding with ease" and "cleaning a breeze" to another level. Say goodbye to lackluster baby shower gifts and hello to one-of-a-kind gifts that make sense.
Nanobébé’s line of baby essentials is perfect for today’s modern parents and their lifestyle. They are dedicated to finding real solutions that make a difference in all parenthood journeys. The E-Brush is available for purchase at nanobebe.co.uk.
