CompuData Selected as Sage Strategic Cloud Hosting Provider
Philadelphia, PA, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CompuData, Inc., a woman owned and award-winning IT company specializing in Cloud Hosting, ERP Software, IT Security and Managed IT Services, today announced they were named as a Sage Strategic Hosting Provider to help Sage customers transition and operate in the cloud.
CompuData was vetted and verified by Sage to ensure that their cloud hosting solutions meet requirements for reliability, security and cost effectiveness. CompuData, a trusted Sage Diamond Partner and Microsoft Gold Partner, offers private cloud, Microsoft Azure public cloud, and hybrid cloud solutions. As a SOC II Certified organization, CompuData provides cloud solutions that meet the following compliance standards: DFARS, GDPR, HIPPA, ISO 27001, NIST, PCI, CMMC and SOC II Type 2.
“CompuData’s deep technical expertise in both Sage applications and cloud hosting marks us a leader in ERP and Sage Application Hosting,” commented Ed Guarrieri, Vice President of Technology at CompuData. “Sage customers can now move to a trusted cloud platform, while maintaining their customization and application integration. They also have more control and freedom in choice between a private, public, or hybrid cloud solution.”
CompuData was selected as a Sage Strategic Cloud Hosting Provider for their extensive ERP cloud hosting expertise, focus on security in the cloud, and impressive experience of supporting Sage customers for over 30 years. This partnership reflects Sage’s trust in CompuData’s cloud application expertise and ability to provide best-in-class cloud services for customers.
“CompuData is honored to be selected as the sole woman owned Sage Strategic Cloud Hosting Provider. Thoroughly vetted by Sage, we give Sage customers freedom of choice: move to a Sage SaaS application or host their Sage software in a secure public, private or hybrid cloud environment,” stated Angela Nadeau, CEO of CompuData. “As a top Sage partner for over 30 years, our technology offerings and capabilities have continued to evolve. Some of the largest Sage customers trust CompuData as their hosting partner.”
As a Sage Strategic Cloud Hosting Provider, CompuData will offer organizations that use Sage on-premise software the expertise, tools and resources they need to customize Sage business management solutions in the cloud. Sage customers have the ability to choose between private, public and hybrid cloud environments that best meet their organization’s needs.
About CompuData
CompuData is a leading Woman Owned IT Company with a wide variety of technology and software solutions. With over 50 years as a technology innovator, our expertise spans a wide range of services from Accounting/ERP software solutions, Private and Public Cloud offerings, Managed IT Services, and Security solutions to help grow, protect, and streamline your business operations. Our team takes a holistic approach to meet customers’ needs and create technology solutions that will position them for success in the marketplace. For more information, visit CompuData.com or call 800-223-3282. Follow CompuData on social https://www.linkedin.com/company/compudata-inc.
