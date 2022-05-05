SMC Exhibits at The Robot Summit & Expo in Boston, MA: May 10 - 11
Noblesville, IN, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at the Robot Summit and Expo May 10-11 at the Boston Convention and Expo Center. This Expo showcases the technical advancements on the design, development and manufacturing of commercial-class robotics systems for all industries, especially for the healthcare industry.
The brightest minds in robotic innovation and automation will share their expertise on a variety of topics categorized into three tracks:
· Design and Development Track
· Technologies, Tools and Platforms Track
· Manufacturability, Production and Distribution Track
Visit SMC at Booth #301 for a hands-on experience with the latest innovations in automation equipment and end-of-arm tooling for collaborative robots or cobots and the newest in wireless communication systems for industrial directional control solenoid valves.
SMC components on exhibit are:
· EOAT / End Effectors, Pick and Place Assemblies for Cobots
o Magnetic Grippers
§ For holding metallic workpieces
§ Does not require a vacuum source
§ Keeps holding force during power loss
o Vacuum generators, cups and Bernoulli cyclone pads
§ Silicone, NBR, FKM, mark-free material vacuum cups
§ Energy saving features
§ Non-contact, Bernoulli cyclone pads
· Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
o Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
o Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
o Safe and secure wireless communication within a 10-meter radius
· IO-Link Products for Connecting Actuators and Sensors
o Fieldbus communication for solenoid valves
o Digital pressure sensors
o Digital flow sensors
o Digital gap checker
Electric Actuators and Controllers
Easy to program, compact and lightweight
Standard dust seal bands with flexible mounting options
Robot Summit & Expo 2022 Exhibition Hours:
May 10, Tuesday, 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
May 11, Wednesday, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
SMC at Booth # 301, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St, Boston, MA 02210
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada that are supported by engineering and manufacturing also located in Noblesville, Indiana.
