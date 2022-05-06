The INOMICS Handbook (6th Edition) Released, Includes Interview with Adam Tooze
INOMICS – the site for economists – has released the sixth edition of its annual Handbook, read by over 70,000 economists worldwide.
Berlin, Germany, May 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Back once more are the INOMICS Awards, which recognize the Top Employers, Master’s and PhD programs, Training Courses, Summer Schools, Conferences, and Scholarship Providers, all chosen by INOMICS’ users.
Additionally, renowned economic historian Adam Tooze shares his thoughts on the field of economics, areas it needs to grow, places it can be helpful to the world, and much, much more. Asking the questions and shaping the discussion is the esteemed Marcel Fratzscher, who plays his traditional role of interviewer in another round of the INOMICS Questionnaire.
On the Handbook’s publication, INOMICS’ CEO, Andreas Hoffman, commented, "As always, this year’s Handbook provides a variety of resources and discussions that economists new and old will find useful. With articles providing interesting and helpful discussion, the fantastic interview with Adam Tooze, and of course many courses and job opportunities curated from our users' favorites, this Handbook is sure to aid and inspire. We, the team at INOMICS, are always aiming to help and support economists in every way we can. So, we hope you enjoy this year’s Handbook!"
Download INOMICS Handbook 2022: https://inomics.com/handbook
