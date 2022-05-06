Self Storage Plus Expands Management in Virginia
Self Storage Plus Expands Their Management to Alexandria, VA.
Alexandria, VA, May 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Self Storage Plus, a regional leader in the storage industry, is pleased to announce their newest management assignment located at 5321 Shawnee Road, Alexandria, VA 22312. Formerly managed by a national REIT, this three-level facility marks their 26th facility in Virginia and adds to their growing brand presence.
The Shawnee Road facility is located in Fairfax County just off Edsall Road and Interstate 395. This facility serves Alexandria residents near Lincolnia, Springfield, North Springfield, Annandale, Franconia, Rose Hill, Bailey’s Crossroads, and more.
The multi-level 81,312 square foot facility with 808 units has climate-controlled, elevator access, & drive-up units ranging from 5’ x 5’ units to 10’ x 30’ units. Other features include a fully gated facility with video recording, as well as an on-site office.
“We are excited to expand our third party management by adding another high quality asset in the Northern Virginia market,” said Jennifer Martinez, Director of Operations at Self Storage Plus Management.
Self Storage Plus lives by its PLUS promise, “We are Professional problem solvers, we Love our jobs, we exemplify Unrelenting excellence and deliver Sincere service.” Their online rental and payment system, along with their 365-day unit access allows their customers Room to Pursue Life®.
For more information about Self Storage Plus, or to rent or reserve your unit online, visit www.selfstorageplus.com.
About Self Storage Plus: Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of our local communities throughout the Washington-Baltimore and Southeastern Region. Our mission is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life®.
Contact
Julia Lutsenko
(202)624-3241
www.SelfStoragePlus.com
