Marks Law Group Has Opened the Doors at Their New Office in Downtown Decatur, GA
Atlanta, GA, May 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Marks Law Group office has moved to the Two Decatur Town Center. Marks Law Group personal injury law firm serves all of Metropolitan Atlanta.
Aaron Marks of Marks Law Group has called Atlanta his home for 2 decades. He attended and graduated Law School at Georgia State University. Aaron has been practicing personal injury law in the metro Atlanta area for over 15 years. He has a true passion for truth and justice and the results he gets for his clients reflect these passions. Aaron is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, The Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, DeKalb Bar Association, Atlanta Bar Association, National Trial Lawyers, and The American Association for Justice.
Aaron and his team have helped hundreds of injury victims in Georgia. Aaron truly cares for his clients and works tirelessly to ensure that his clients get the compensation they deserve. He has extensive experience handling all types of injury cases and can handle your case all the way to court if necessary. He does not back down in the face of insurance companies. His team handles all types of injury cases including car accidents, truck accidents, slip & falls, work-related injuries, catastrophic injuries, and more.
404-939-1485
