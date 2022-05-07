KASENTEX Bedding Donates Blankets to Ukraine
Jersey City, NJ, May 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- More than 8 million people have fled Ukraine as reported by NPR. Many organizations are helping with aid relief including New Jersey bedding brand KASENTEX. The donation of bedding and blankets were made possible with support from Mirek Bogdanowicz of M.B. Turnkey Design, LLC and Lukasz Dziewulski, CEO of Moto Leader GLobal.
"We're always glad to donate to our local community. And we're grateful for this opportunity to be a small part of a greater good by being able to support Ukrainians in need," says Jane - Kasentex Social Coordinator.
KASENTEX bedding has recently been voted as one of BUSTLE's "7 Best Duvet Inserts For The Best Sleep Ever."
For more information visit https://kasentex.com/pages/contact-us or https://mobile.twitter.com/toptvpinfo/status/1520330114243907584?s=21&t=G_7YEUB0JxxSFCS6PKMbsA
"We're always glad to donate to our local community. And we're grateful for this opportunity to be a small part of a greater good by being able to support Ukrainians in need," says Jane - Kasentex Social Coordinator.
KASENTEX bedding has recently been voted as one of BUSTLE's "7 Best Duvet Inserts For The Best Sleep Ever."
For more information visit https://kasentex.com/pages/contact-us or https://mobile.twitter.com/toptvpinfo/status/1520330114243907584?s=21&t=G_7YEUB0JxxSFCS6PKMbsA
Contact
KasentexContact
Jane Kuzmich
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
Jane Kuzmich
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
Categories