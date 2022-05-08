Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between Newgroup (PTY) Ltd. and Sunpac (PTY) Ltd. for the Product Brands: Sela, My Natural & Muthi Medicine
Capetown, South Africa, May 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between NewGroup and Sunpac (Pty) Ltd, with Sunpac acquiring NewGroup’s Sela, My Natural and Muthi Medicine brands.
NewGroup (Pty) Ltd. is a private company owning several brands in the complementary medicines and natural beauty sectors, including Herbex. The brands acquired include a range of specialty teas, hair care solutions, and natural herbal remedies, all traded extensively throughout South Africa and internationally.
Eddie Bisset, Chief Executive Officer for NewGroup, commented on the transaction, saying, “I would like to thank the full Benchmark team for the smooth facilitation of the sale of our three brands. The level of professionalism displayed by everyone from start to finish is unparalleled. As a seller, we were guided every step of the way, with no pressure or unanswered questions. Every concern, query or change of strategy was met with prompt and courteous responses.”
Shaun Laffer, Chief Executive Officer for Sunpac, remarked, “The process of acquiring the brands from NewGroup was well managed by the Benchmark team and was executed in line with the tight timelines set out by the parties. NewGroup effectively managed all the interactions between the parties in a professional and obliging way, and we found the team a pleasure to work with.”
John Loubser, Transaction Leader at Benchmark International added, “Throughout the entire process, all parties involved were communicative and collaborative, allowing the Benchmark International team to facilitate a swift conclusion. It was a pleasure to represent NewGroup and we are delighted to have found a good home for the Sela, My Natural and Muthi Medicine brands. On behalf of everyone at Benchmark International, we would like to wish all parties every success for the future.”
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
