“IELTS Exam Secrets” from Brian's English Opens New Opportunities to English Learners as the British Council Allows Online IELTS Exams
Brian’s English is releasing an online course to help English learners prepare for the IELTS exam (International English Language Testing System). The IELTS is the most popular English language exam for adults, with over three million taking the exam each year. The British Council now allows online exams for the IELTS after the pandemic made it difficult to come to testing facilities.
Phoenix, AZ, May 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Brian’s English is releasing an online course to help English learners prepare for the IELTS exam (International English Language Testing System). The IELTS is the most popular English language exam for adults, with over three million taking the exam each year.
IELTS Exam Secrets: Watch a Native Speaker Take the Exam covers all four sections of the exam: Speaking, Listening, Reading, and Writing. Students can watch a native English speaker answer exam questions, then get the chance to try out their own practice questions.
Brian Gabriel, the founder of Brian’s English, previously worked as an IELTS instructor for adult learners at Global Education. “I knew if my students could simply watch me answer IELTS questions that it would help them understand what IELTS examiners are looking for – especially on the Speaking section of the exam.”
The course shows Gabriel demonstrating how to answer IELTS questions by using the strategies taught in the course.
The British Council announced last year that it was bringing an online option to IELTS Academic test-takers. The change was aimed at test takers who preferred to stay at home or were unable to reach a test center. They also said that its platform IELTS Online would make test results available online within 3-6 days after taking the exam.
Students need to achieve a certain “band score” to reach their goals, and many students have taken the test multiple times in attempts to raise their scores.
“The key to raising your IELTS band score is to use simple strategies while you answer questions – and get lots of practice with the different types of questions you might find. Sometimes a little strategy is all you need to raise your score by one band,” said Brian Gabriel.
Students can enroll in the course any time to take advantage of practice questions and get ready for the exam.
For more information: https://briansenglish.thinkific.com/courses/ielts-exam-secrets
Brain’s English
Brian’s English is an English language training company that provides free and paid instructional material. It has trained over 5,000 students from 85 different countries, mostly adult language learners preparing for an academic or general English exam. Brain’s English was founded in 2015 with the goal of helping English language learners reach their goals for travel, immigration, and studying at English-language universities.
IELTS Exam Secrets: Watch a Native Speaker Take the Exam covers all four sections of the exam: Speaking, Listening, Reading, and Writing. Students can watch a native English speaker answer exam questions, then get the chance to try out their own practice questions.
Brian Gabriel, the founder of Brian’s English, previously worked as an IELTS instructor for adult learners at Global Education. “I knew if my students could simply watch me answer IELTS questions that it would help them understand what IELTS examiners are looking for – especially on the Speaking section of the exam.”
The course shows Gabriel demonstrating how to answer IELTS questions by using the strategies taught in the course.
The British Council announced last year that it was bringing an online option to IELTS Academic test-takers. The change was aimed at test takers who preferred to stay at home or were unable to reach a test center. They also said that its platform IELTS Online would make test results available online within 3-6 days after taking the exam.
Students need to achieve a certain “band score” to reach their goals, and many students have taken the test multiple times in attempts to raise their scores.
“The key to raising your IELTS band score is to use simple strategies while you answer questions – and get lots of practice with the different types of questions you might find. Sometimes a little strategy is all you need to raise your score by one band,” said Brian Gabriel.
Students can enroll in the course any time to take advantage of practice questions and get ready for the exam.
For more information: https://briansenglish.thinkific.com/courses/ielts-exam-secrets
Brain’s English
Brian’s English is an English language training company that provides free and paid instructional material. It has trained over 5,000 students from 85 different countries, mostly adult language learners preparing for an academic or general English exam. Brain’s English was founded in 2015 with the goal of helping English language learners reach their goals for travel, immigration, and studying at English-language universities.
Contact
Brian GabrielContact
480-469-3815
https://briansenglish.com
480-469-3815
https://briansenglish.com
Categories