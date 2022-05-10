“IELTS Exam Secrets” from Brian's English Opens New Opportunities to English Learners as the British Council Allows Online IELTS Exams

Brian’s English is releasing an online course to help English learners prepare for the IELTS exam (International English Language Testing System). The IELTS is the most popular English language exam for adults, with over three million taking the exam each year. The British Council now allows online exams for the IELTS after the pandemic made it difficult to come to testing facilities.