SBA Confers WOSB Status on Design and Engineering Firm Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.
The Montana manufacturer which custom-designs and manufactures precision-engineered work platforms to support some of the most innovative companies in industries such as space, aviation, defense, and mass transit, is poised for exponential growth with WOSB certification.
Lewistown, MT, May 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc., today announced that the Small Business Administration (SBA) has awarded the company the WOSB certification. The family-owned company established in 2001 had transitioned to the next generation for the past eight years with women at the helm.
“Our certification as a Women-Owned Small Business will allow us to further fulfill our mission of positioning innovators to build the future through customized access platforms,” says Bekhi Spika, Vice President and Director of Sales at Spika Design & Manufacturing.
“We are extremely proud of our team and the projects we have worked on as one of the few women-led companies performing design and manufacturing in this industry. It is a pleasure to oversee the legacy started by our parents, and an honor to serve our customers and team members,” says Katie Spika, President & CEO of Spika Design & Manufacturing.
“We are grateful for our knowledgeable advisors at Snowy Mountain Development Corporation and other Montana PTAC counselors for their guidance throughout this certification process. I would highly recommend going through the process to any women business leader,” adds Spika.
About Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.: Forged in the ethos that put Americans on the moon, Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc. a certified WOSB, is a design-led manufacturing company based in Lewistown, Montana. Driven by the timeless American values of quality, manufacturing ingenuity, and innovation, Spika was established in 2001 to develop unique ways to tackle a variety of complex access challenges in manufacturing, assembly, and MRO across industries. Spika designs and manufactures customized OSHA-compliant fall protection work platforms and access equipment for projects that demand versatile and conforming access within strict environmental conditions. With a quality management system certified under AS9100D with ISO 9001:2015, Spika also designs for efficiency and improved throughput and for elegance that matches the professionalism of the global brands they serve in industries such as aerospace, defense, space, transportation, utilities, and technology infrastructure. Learn more at SpikaMfg.com
