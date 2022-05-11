Micconope 1851 Taps Chris Frazier as Director of Player Relations
Tallahassee, FL, May 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today Micconope 1851 announces the appointment of Chris Frazier to the position of Director of Player Relations. Frazier’s role will serve to provide direct communication to student athletes at Florida State University on behalf of Micconope 1851 and to build lasting relationships with these young athletes.
Frazier graduated from Northwest Community College. Additionally, Chris played competitive sports for most of his life, prior to a injury that cut his playing days short. Frazier then went on to enter the media profession where he focused on college sports commentary, primarily covering Florida State University athletics. Chris’s media endeavors quickly amassed over 20,000 social media followers and his Spearatics podcast has over two million downloads as of this press release. Spearatics is an award-winning platform for excellence in podcasting.
On the appointment of Frazier to role of Director of Player Relations, co-founder, and former player for FSU James Coleman states, “Chris’s knowledge of media and his connection to current players and fans alike is pivotal in helping us relay the message of Micconope 1851.” Fellow co-founder Mike Underwood adds, “Chris has shown a connection with players that is genuine and real. The relationships he has built with these student athletes will advance Micconope 1851’s goal of serving these athletes in an honest and caring manner.”
When asked about his new role, Frazier responds, “I have created lasting relationships with most of the athletes at Florida State and I can’t wait to continue supporting our athletes with my new role at Micconope 1851.” Player support for Frazier included Seminole offensive lineman Robert Scott Jr. adding, “Man. I want to give a huge thanks to my guy Chris for everything he has done for me. I can tell you that I trust him, and I know he has my back at the end of the day.”
About Micconope 1851 LLC: Micconope 1851 is a Name, Image, Likeness platform serving FSU. Micconope 1851 LLC is not affiliated with Florida State University and is fully compliant with guidance set forth by the NCAA and the State of Florida.
