Monroe Engineering Products Announced Today That It Has Completed Rebranding
Rochester Hills, MI, May 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Monroe Engineering Products, a leading manufacturer and distributor of hardware, electrical components, rubber & sealing, and cables & harnesses, has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth, product-line expansion, and renewal of its corporate vision. At the heart of this rebranding is a change from the company name to OneMonroe.
The company was founded in 1955 as a manufacturer and distributor of hardware components. Monroe Engineering Products has cemented its status as the market leader for c-components and its expertise in manufacturing. Over the years, Monroe Engineering Products increased its offerings to include: VMI programs, manufacturing engineering, kit building, project management, warehousing, and more.
The rebranding includes a name change and a visual refresh of the company’s logo and reflects Monroe Engineering Product's growth in size and presence and marks a key milestone. The new brand symbolizes the transition underway to bring a clarity of focus, renewed sense of purpose, and a drive for sustainable growth.
Commenting on Monroe Engineering Product's rebrand, CEO, Garrett Morelock said, “This announcement follows a yearlong internal company transformation, and it coincides with a period of strong expansion in our business. It is important that Monroe Engineering Products retains its established values, but at the same time the branding needed to evolve to reflect the transformational growth and product offerings of the company.”
About Monroe Engineering:
Monroe is a supplier of a broad portfolio of custom and standard hardware and component products for original equipment manufacturers, based in Rochester Hills, Michigan. The Company serves customers across a wide range of end markets including aerospace, defense, medical, renewable energy, transportation, consumer goods, building products and other diversified industrial markets. Learn more at www.onemonroe.com.
Contact
Dave Scharrer
248-535-8473
https://monroeengineering.com/
